Among many controversies, Netanyahu's coalition weakens by one mandate according to survey

Prime Minister Benjamin Netantahu’s coalition weakened this last week by one mandate, according to a survey by Maariv published Friday.

The survey was conducted by "Lazar Research" under Dr. Menachem Lazar in collaboration with Panel4All.

The survey responses occurred in the context of the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, the Northern Arrows operation, the issue of the draft law, and the court's decision to reject Netanyahu's request to delay his testimony by two months. According to the survey, the Religious Zionism party, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, failed to pass the electoral threshold, and the Arab parties continued to receive ten mandates.

In response to the question, "If new elections were held today, who would you vote for?" the results were as follows: Likud 23 mandates (same as the previous survey), National Camp 20 (up from 19), Yisrael Beytenu 15 (up from 14), Yesh Atid 14 (down from 15), the Democrats Party 13 (unchanged), Shas 10 (unchanged), Otzma Yehudit eight (unchanged), United Torah Judaism seven (unchanged), Hadash-Ta'al five (unchanged), Ra'am five (unchanged). Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks during a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall of the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 13, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Religious Zionism party had 2.2%, New Hope led by Gideon Sa'ar (3%), and Balad (1.8%) are still not passing the threshold. As a result, the opposition bloc gains one mandate (62), while the coalition only has 48 mandates. The Arab parties hold ten mandates.

Likud strengthens

The survey also revealed that a new party led by Naftali Bennett gained two mandates this week, while Likud strengthened by two mandates compared to the survey conducted on October 31.

When asked, "If a new party led by Bennett competed in the next election and all other parties remained the same, which party would you vote for?" the answers were: New party led by Bennett 26, Likud 21, National Camp 13, Yesh Atid 11, Shas 9, the Democrats nine, Yisrael Beytenu seven, Otzma Yehudit seven, United Torah Judaism seven, Hadash-Ta'al five, Ra'am five, Religious Zionism zero.

In bloc distribution, the opposition-Bennett bloc receives 66 mandates (a decrease of one mandate), and the coalition bloc strengthens by one mandate to 44.