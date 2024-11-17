IDF: Hezbollah fired 80 projectiles into Israel on Saturday

Approximately 80 projectiles fired by Hezbollah terrorists crossed into Israel from Lebanon on Saturday, the IDF announced at the end of the day.

Over the course of the day, the IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes against Hezbollah targets in the Dahieh area in Beirut, where the military says the terrorist organization has embedded its infrastructure within the Lebanese population.

About 50 targets were struck in the Beirut neighborhood in the past week, according to the IDF.

The Lebanese health ministry said in a statement that six people were killed, including three children, and eleven wounded in an alleged Israeli strike on a village in Lebanon's Baalbek region.

The IDF stated that steps were taken by Israeli forces to minimize any and all risks to civilians in the area, which was done using aerial surveillance, issuing warnings in advance, and gathering prior intelligence on the target.

Closed military zone

In the evening on Saturday, it was announced that the IDF ordered that the northern Israeli towns of Metulla and Kfrar Yuval would be a closed military zone for an indefinite period.

Entry to the towns is currently only permitted with prior arrangements.