IAI and Azerbaijan’s IDDA highlight sustainable innovation at COP29

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) joined an expert panel on sustainability and technology on November 16 at COP29 in Baku.

The discussion was led by Salar Imamaliyev, the Advisor to Chairperson at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) of Azerbaijan, and had a particular focus on international collaboration. Dani Paslev, Regional Director, Marketing and Business Development manager of IAI, represented Israel in the discussion.

IAI is a leading aerospace and defense company and is one of Israel's largest technology employers. IDDA is an initiative from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The discussion proved IAI’s strong partnership with Azerbaijan through IDDA, which focuses on digital transformation and ecosystem building in the country.

IAI’s partnership with IDDA aims to develop market-ready solutions that combine IAI’s technological leadership with the capabilities of Azerbaijan’s innovation ecosystem. People attend the United Nations climate change conference COP29 opening in Baku, Azerbaijan November 11, 2024. (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

IAI and IDDA lead global strides in tech innovation

The panel showcased the collaboration between the two organizations in advancing sustainable practices through technological innovation and emphasized how the partnership contributes to international efforts in this capacity.

“Our partnership with IDDA is not just about fostering early-stage innovation; it is about creating competitive technologies that integrate seamlessly into the global market,” said Paslev. “We believe that sustainability and business growth can go hand in hand, driving impactful solutions for the world.”

An example of sustainable business technologies would be Azerbaijani development of a smart transportation laboratory inspired by IAI’s CyITS (Cyber Intelligent Transportation System) initiative in Israel, which the panel discussed.

CyITS, a collaborative effort between the Israeli National Cyber Directorate, the Ministry of Transportation, and Ben-Gurion University, is an advanced research facility that certifies cybersecurity in intelligent transportation networks. Modifying research like this to Azerbaijan’s needs could strengthen its transportation infrastructure and cybersecurity resilience.

“Our knowledge in data fusion and intelligence, when paired with Azerbaijan’s innovation-driven approach, opens pathways for sustainable applications in urban development and smart city planning,” Paslev said. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

IAI’s breadth of knowledge in geospatial analytics platforms that are usually used in defense technology can also be used to support sustainability efforts.

“IAI’s participation at COP29 is a testament to the strong and growing relationship between IAI and Azerbaijan, which goes beyond innovation – it reflects a mutual commitment to leveraging technology for sustainability and long-term growth," Salar Imamaliyev, the Advisor to Chairperson at IDDA. "IAI’s collaboration with IDDA is set to drive advancements that benefit both countries and contribute to global progress in sustainable development.”