IDF kills Hezbollah anti-tank missile commanders, says group's firepower 'dramatically reduced

The Israel Air Force (IAF) eliminated the commanders of Hezbollah's anti-tank missile and operations unit in the coastal sector, the military announced on Wednesday.

The commanders were responsible for terror attacks against Israeli citizens, including missile attacks on civilian communities in the Western Galilee and Israel's coastal area.

Additionally, while operating in southern Lebanon, IDF soldiers located weapons storage facilities and struck terrorist command centers both on the ground and in the air.

The IAF also struck over 100 terror targets in Lebanon, including launchers, weapons storage facilities, command centers, and military structures over the past day.

This announcement came after Northern Command chief, Major-General Ori Gordin, conducted a situational assessment in southern Lebanon.

During the assessment, commanders discussed IDF actions on the ground and creating the necessary conditions for the safe return of northern residents to their homes. They expressed appreciation for the efforts of both reservists and soldiers in active service for continued operations, the military said.

He was accompanied by the Commanding Officer of the Northern Corps and the Maneuvering Unit in the Ground Forces, Major-General Dan Goldfus, Commanding Officer of the 98th Division Brigadier-General Guy Levy, and Commanding Officer of the 7th Brigade, Colonel Elad Tzuri, the military said.

Gordin says 'good achievements' have been made in southern Lebanon

During the assessment, Gordin stated, "We are in the middle of an offensive in this area. There have been very good achievements so far, and you have played a big role in them."

Gordin said that the IDF has dramatically reduced Hezbollah's firepower, saying, "It begins with our firepower targeting the organization's firepower capabilities, which have been dramatically reduced."

He also addressed soldiers and reservists who served in Lebanon, remarking, "Every one of you has set aside something important — whether it be your wedding date, the birth of your children, an exam at school, or a major project at work. All these things are deeply meaningful to all of you, and you’ve put them aside." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"This is just one example of your dedication, your pursuit of values, and the essence of Israeli society, which is so vital. For this, once again, my deep appreciation. And we must continuously express our gratitude to everyone involved."