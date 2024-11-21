Halevi: The goal is to return northern Israel's residents home safely

The military’s mission on the northern front is to “return the residents of northern Israel to their homes safely” IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi announced in a situational assessment with the 98th Division in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

The assessment was held with the chief of Northern Command, Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar, the 98th Division Commanding Officer Brig.-Gen. Guy Levy, as well as additional commanders.

“The enemy poses a threat on Metulla and targets Kiryat Shmona,” Halevi told the 98th Division, “and you are here, operating with determination and professionalism with substantial achievements, to ensure the safe return of the residents of the towns of Metulla, Kiryat Shmona, Misgav Am, and Kfar Yuval to their homes.”

“Every infrastructure, like the weapons storage facility you showed here, and every anti-tank missile and surface-to-surface rocket post that is destroyed brings us closer to our goal—heavily damaging Hezbollah,” he continued.

Air Force cooperation

Regarding the division's cooperation with the Air Force, Halevi said he did not know a time in Israel’s history when the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force met with division officers on the battlefield. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in southern Lebanon, Nov. 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

“It indicates the presence of air force staff, which I see in my operational approvals every day. I’m very aware of your needs, the details, understanding how we do things correctly, and I think we have jumped to a very, very significant level in this matter,” he noted.

“We need to continue to do things correctly, accurately, and professionally. This will give us the confidence to go further forward," he concluded.