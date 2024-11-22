Israel at war: What happened on day 412?

Sergeant Gur Kehati was killed in battle while fighting in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Kehati, 20, from Nir Banim, served in the 13th Battalion in the Golani Brigade.

He was killed during combat in southern Lebanon on Wednesday in the same incident as Israeli researcher Ze’ev 'Jabo' Hanoch Erlich.

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Sergeant Kehati raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 803.

Some 377 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27, 2023.

IDF soldiers dismantling a Hezbollah terror compound beneath a cemetery in southern Lebanon, November 10, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Separately, one civilian in Nahariya was killed on Thursday by a barrage of Hezbollah rockets.

IDF in Daheyieh

Meanwhile, the Israel Air Force (IAF) completed its fourth set of strikes on Hezbollah compound centers in Dahieh, the IDF said on Thursday evening.

This comes after the IDF announced that it had completed its third wave of strikes during the afternoon.

Israel's military noted that it had hit a weapons depot, terror headquarters, and Hezbollah infrastructure during the fourth wave of strikes in the same area.

It added that the strikes were conducted as part of an ongoing effort to "destroy the weapons production sites and storage facilities that Hezbollah has established over the years in the heart of Beirut."

During both the third and the fourth rounds of strikes, the IDF said that Hezbollah had deliberately located itself within civilian population centers.

According to the IDF, the Hezbollah terror group deliberately embedded its infrastructure in the civilian area to use the Lebanese civilian population as human shields.

It added that before the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians.

In northern Gaza, Hamas health officials claimed that the IDF bombed at least five crowded homes with many as troops deepened an incursion along the territory's northern edge.

Rescue operations were underway as many people remained missing or trapped under the rubble, medics said. Hamas media put the number of fatalities at 57, but there was no official figure immediately from the Gaza health ministry, and Hamas rarely admits when its operatives are killed - despite the IDF saying it has killed between 15,000-and 18,000 of them.

The Israeli military made no immediate comment but has repeatedly accused Hamas media of exaggerating the number of casualties.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gaza health officials said Israeli military strikes across the enclave killed at least 48 people, again with no distinction between civilians and fighters.Reuters contributed to this report.