IDF kills Hamas terrorists who took part in Oct. 7 massacre near Mefalsim

An Israel Air Force aircraft killed terrorists who partook in the massacre near Israel's Gaza border community of Mefalsim on October 7, the military and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Friday.

Among the five terrorists killed were Gahad Mahmud Yahya Kahlot, a Nukhba company commander and Muhammed Riad Ali Okal, a Hamas company commander who led the murder and kidnapping in the area on October 7.

The IDF noted that the two had been at the forefront of Hamas's terrorist activities against IDF troops in northern Gaza.

Additional terrorists killed

Anas Jalal Muhammed abu Shkian, head of a battalion that infiltrated into the Mefalsim area on October 7, Nur Aldin Muhammed Yahya Jidan, a Nukhba terrorist and Sahib Hassan Ali Matar Adeem, an additional terrorist in the battalion were named as those eliminated in the strike.

The military added that the five had been killed in an Israel Air Force strike on terror infrastructure in Beit Lahiya on Wednesday overnight, guided by intelligence information.