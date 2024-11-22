IDF strikes Hezbollah 'Aziz' unit targets in Tyre

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon on Friday.

The operation focused on Hezbollah assets, including command centers, intelligence facilities, weapons depots, observation posts, and military structures, in the Tyre region of Lebanon.

The IDF targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Tyre, southern Lebanon, on Friday. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF targeted 'Aziz' unit infrastructure

According to the IDF, many of the targeted assets belong to Hezbollah's 'Aziz' unit, which reportedly launches attacks from southwestern Lebanon into Israeli territory and conducts other terror activities in the area.

"The Tyre area serves as a significant stronghold for Hezbollah and the Aziz unit, which coordinates operations against Israel and IDF forces," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram on Friday.

The IDF additionally emphasized that it took "extensive measures" to minimize civilian harm, including various warnings to civilians in the area.