Hamas denies rumors it would accept hostage deal without a Gaza ceasefire in place - report

Recent rumors indicating that Hamas might forgo a ceasefire in Gaza in order to reach a hostage deal were untrue, a Palestinian source close to the hostage deal negotiations told Israeli state broadcaster KAN on Friday.

The source said that Hamas would not sign any hostage deal that did not include "guarantees of ending the war," the same source also said that a ceasefire in Lebanon might influence Hamas's view on the matter.

מקור פלסטיני שמעורב במו"מ הודה בשיחה עם ל-@eliorlevy: הפסקת אש בין ישראל לחיזבאללה עשויה להוביל לשינוי בעמדת חמאס ובתנאיו לעסקה#חדשותשישי pic.twitter.com/tlOHcMTBIv — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 22, 2024

Hamas also no longer believes that Hezbollah is committed to the war, according to the source.

Other sources told KAN that a ceasefire in Lebanon would weaken Hamas's overall position in the negotiations. Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal speaks during an interview with Reuters in Doha, Qatar, October 5, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Previous rumors

On Thursday, security sources hinted that Hamas might be willing to allow a hostage deal without a ceasefire, saying, "Hamas is under severe pressure; it has not surrendered, but it is probable that it is interested in an agreement."

The same source told KAN, "We are close to a deal. Even if there is opposition in the government, the deal will go through. They accused the prime minister of not wanting a deal, but Hamas didn't want a deal. Now a deal is in Hamas's interest."

A hostage deal could occur before Donald Trump takes office in January, according to the same source.

This would include a humanitarian pause and a 42-day ceasefire, during which as many hostages as possible would be returned.