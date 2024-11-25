Father of Filipino fallen soldier to receive permanent residency status in Israel

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel decided to grant permanent residency status to Enrico Basilio, the father of Sergeant-Major Cydrick Garin, who was killed in the Gaza Strip in January, KAN News reported on Sunday.

The decision follows a recommendation from the Population and Immigration Authority, and Basilio will receive his status at the Population Administration office in Tel Aviv on Monday, the report noted.

Arbel explained, according to KAN, that the decision was made as a gesture of gratitude for Garin's sacrifice and bravery in service to the country. "We will continue to stand by these families who raised their children to serve and protect the state," he was cited as saying.

Earlier this year, Garin's death, Interior Minister Arbel visited his parents, who are foreign workers from the Philippines, to offer condolences. During the visit, he instructed the CEO of the Population and Immigration Authority to address the family's legal status in Israel, according to KAN. Moshe Arbel (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Arbel assured that Garin's mother, Imelda Garin, would meet with him after the mourning period, promising to prioritize the matter, subject to legal consultation.

Garin honored during IDF service

Garin, an immigrant to Israel, joined the IDF and became a member of the Givati Brigade. In April 2021, he was recognized by Southern Command as an outstanding soldier. A Facebook post about the award highlighted how proud the Filipino community in Israel felt, and a video from the ceremony showed Garin being called on stage to receive his honor.

In an IDF profile, Garin reflected on his journey, noting that five years earlier, he wouldn't have believed he would become a fighter in Givati and receive such recognition.

He explained that his mother, who struggled with Hebrew, worked long hours as a cleaner to support him. "It wasn't easy for a mother to raise a child alone in a country she barely knows," he said.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.