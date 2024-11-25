Hundreds of IDF reservists to receive back money from wrongfully imposed fines

The National Insurance Institute (NII) reached out to hundreds of independent reservists and granted them a refund of money that was wrongfully collected from them, KAN News reported last week.

The NII's decision followed a report by Israel's national broadcaster, which revealed that some reservists' reserve duty monetary compensation was taken due to their income decreasing.

The NII also offered to freeze debts for some reservists, according to the KAN report.

Previously, KAN News reported that the Finance Ministry had agreed to accept a proposal from the NII to cancel debts for reservists whose businesses had been impacted by the war. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich seen during a funeral of a slain IDF soldier, on August 26, 2024 (credit: FLASH90)

KAN further noted that following the ministry's approval, the NII began refunding money to reservists who requested it, with amounts reaching sums of tens or even hundreds of thousands of shekels.

Smotrich addresses the matter

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told KAN News some nine months ago that independent reservists who lost income would not need to return the money to the state. He also mentioned that he planned to support a law proposed by the NII to fix the problem in the current law.