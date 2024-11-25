How the IDF keeps troops supplied through a seven-front war

The IDF Logistics Command under Maj.-Gen. Mishel Yanko has had to handle an unprecedented challenge to keep the military's machine moving through 14 months of war, fighting on seven fronts, including massive invasions against Hamas and Hezbollah.

During that time, Yanko transformed the command into a much larger and battle-focused corps, even eventually getting recognition as combat fighters for the 97 members of his command killed in battle and the around 2,500 wounded.

At the same time, the Logistics Command was slammed early on in the war for being slow to get weapons, bulletproof vests, helmets, food, and other needed supplies to some troops on the frontlines and many troops close to the frontlines.

Further, it has had to contend with partial arms embargoes from the US and other allies, sometimes having to be creative about how to keep up with daily war-fighting needs.

According to the IDF, it has undertaken 2,000 large logistics and supply operations to keep the war going on a day-to-day basis. The IDF drops supplies using parachutes (credit: IDF)

Working to improve operations

This has included establishing six forward logistics bases, some inside areas where IDF forces are operating in Gaza, six airlifts which led to bringing 100 tons of water, food, ammunition, and gas to the fronts, and delivering supplies by sea.

As part of the recognition that logistics personnel were being required to move through war zones much more than ever expected in the past and knowing that prior training for logistics personnel was inadequate for this task, the IDF also established a new school to update the corps' training to be more ready for battle conditions.

Besides working to improve its own operations, the command has distributed around 2.5 million clothing and footwear items and created a variety of new facilities to make the whole military more war-ready, including 15 new shooting ranges, 40 new kitchens, 120 new work areas, and 30 mobile food facilities.

Close to one million booster meal packages have been distributed as well as 35,000 special battlefield hot meals, using newly developed technologies

A major question during the winter 2023 fighting in Gaza and with winter 2024 hovering over not only Gaza but also the rougher mountainous Lebanon was whether the IDF could maintain operational effectiveness during the winter.

The IDF said it had distributed around 300,000 winter equipment items for its soldiers to stay warm and effective.

The Jerusalem Post viewed a variety of such items on Monday, including different levels of clothing for special forces in especially cold alpine areas versus more standard warm clothing for regular infantry.

The Post also viewed a variety of special customized electronic items the military has designed for keeping its soldiers warm and effective under battlefield conditions, including in the winter.

A part of the Logistics Command is the Medical Corps, led by Brig. Gen. Zivan Aviad-Bar.

According to the IDF, the Medical Corps has handled around 6,000 wounded soldiers, 700 as part of the invasion of Lebanon.

During the 2006 Second Lebanon War, it handled 833 wounded, and during the 2014 Gaza conflict, 709 wounded.

Next, the IDF said that a senior medical officer has, on average, reached wounded soldiers during the current war in between 0-4 minutes, whereas in 2006, the delay was between 10-25 minutes.

The average time to get from the field to a hospital by helicopter has been 66 minutes from Gaza and 84 minutes from Lebanon.

By ambulance/land vehicle, the average time has been 91 minutes from Gaza and 111 minutes from Lebanon.

The IDF has said it is proud that 85% of its soldiers who have a potential mix of being physically or emotionally harmed by their war experiences are able to return to the battlefield.

Moreover, the IDF is proud of the over 850 new psychologists-therapists it hired to handle increased emotional problems from the war.

However, some experts and anecdotal evidence have raised questions about whether the atmosphere among these therapists and the battle commanders is truly conducive to handling issues like post-traumatic stress disorder properly or whether there is undue pressure from key officials to send soldiers back into battle even if they are only borderline stable.

Others have criticized the IDF for offering therapy mainly to frontline combat soldiers while ignoring the trauma to other kinds of soldiers who are witnessing or experiencing a variety of traumatic experiences during their service, even if they technically are not combat fighters.