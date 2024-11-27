Argentina’s defense minister visits Israel to strengthen security ties and modernize defense

Argentinian Defense Minister Luis Petri is visiting Israel on Wednesday to advance agreements for the development and modernization of Argentina’s defense system, Walla reported on Tuesday.

Petri’s itinerary includes “negotiations for the acquisition of defense technologies, high-level meetings to promote the transfer of knowledge and technology in the security sector, and discussions on joint research and development in artificial intelligence for national security applications.”

While in Israel, Petri is scheduled to meet with families of those kidnapped to Gaza or murdered in the October 7 attacks and Argentine soldiers living in Israel. High-level meetings on his itinerary include ones with Defense Minister Israel Katz and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, which are intended to emphasize the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries, according to Walla. Outgoing Israeli minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz attends a replacing ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on November 10, 2024. (credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

In September in Buenos Aires, Argentinian President Javier Milei met with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, and the two covered a variety of Middle East security topics, with a focus on the hostages remaining in Hamas captivity in Gaza and the rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

Historic memorandum and defense minister visit

The defense minister’s visit is part of an effort to deepen bilateral relations between Argentina and Israel under the leadership of President Milei, Walla reported, and Argentina's Ambassador to Israel, Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish, played a crucial role in arranging the official delegation.

This visit comes a few days after President Milei announced the signing of a historic memorandum of understanding between the two countries, which focuses on the protection of freedom, democracy, and the fight against dictatorships, according to Walla. The agreement symbolizes the uncompromising commitment of the two countries to work together to build a secure and prosperous future.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.