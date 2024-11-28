Baby pronounced dead in Tel Aviv shortly after birth

A baby was pronounced dead hours after birth in Tel Aviv this week, Sourasky Medical Center confirmed.

The infant’s condition rapidly deteriorated after delivery, according to Israeli state broadcaster KAN, and the hospital began investigating the circumstances of the case, which had already been reported to the Health Ministry.

"This was an unexpected and unavoidable event of placental separation during delivery," the hospital explained in its announcement. However, "despite the prompt care provided to the mother and the newborn" and the medical team's efforts saving the baby and caring for the mother, "the doctors were forced to pronounce the newborn's death."

Newborn deaths in Israel

In a similar incident, KAN reported a few days ago of another newborn who passed away a few hours after birth.

This incident happened at the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. Additionally, in July, the Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital also announced the death of a young person hours after arriving at the medical facility. Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Aggressive bacterial infection

After arriving at the intensive care unit with prolonged high fever, a four-year-old girl died at Assuta Ashdod Medical Center, KAN reported.

With no underlying health conditions, it is believed that an aggressive bacterial infection caused her death, the report further noted.

She was treated with fluids and antibiotics and transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit, where her condition quickly deteriorated.

Doctors pronounced her death after efforts including resuscitation and administering medications to support heart and blood activity.