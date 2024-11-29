Global conference strives to make Old City accessible for people with disabilities

To mark International Day of People with Disabilities next week, the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum is hosting a global online conference that will bring accessibility into the spotlight.

Representatives from across the globe will discuss the challenges and solutions of making historic sites and cities accessible.

“It is an honor to host this conference,” says Eilat Lieber, director and chief curator of the museum.

“We have experts, professionals, and visionaries from around the world to discuss accessibility in heritage, historical, and cultural sites,” Lieber notes, recognizing that the push to create a global conference came from the museum’s own journey into accessibility and inclusion.

The museum has recently reopened after a $50 million renewal project led by the Clore Israel Foundation. With the magnificent views of Jerusalem not wheelchair accessible, a creative solution was needed. The VR experience, available with 24-hour notice, is now available on the museum website. Now everyone can access the panorama from everywhere in the world. (credit: TOWER OF DAVID JERUSALEM MUSEUM)

“We faced one of the most complex challenges imaginable: making an ancient, intact citadel – whose history spans over 3,000 years – truly accessible to all,” she says.

The challenges were immense. The site is rich in layers of history, with narrow passages, steep staircases, and spaces designed centuries ago with no thought about accessibility needs.

“We had no guidebook, no road map. Instead, we had to forge our own path, bringing together archaeologists, architects, historians, preservationists, curators, and designers to collaborate and innovate.

“In the end, we achieved what many thought was impossible: We installed elevators, built ramps, widened passages, and transformed this ancient fortress into a space that welcomes almost everyone – for the first time in over a thousand years. When there’s a will, there’s a way. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“Nothing has been more rewarding than seeing the joy and wonder in the eyes of someone who can now finally view the whole citadel from different levels of the Tower of David,” she marvels.

Notes Eli Escusido, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority:

“Archaeology belongs to everyone. Everyone should have the ability to touch, be exposed to, and learn about their past. Sometimes the task of making it accessible is difficult due to the nature of the antiquity sites, especially in a historic city like Jerusalem. But the effort must be made.”

THE OLD City of Jerusalem is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Spread over less than 1 sq.km., with close to 40,000 residents, the Old City holds some of the most important holy sites in the world within its ancient walls.

Over the past decade, Jerusalem’s Old City accessibility project has been committed to improving accessibility standards throughout the Old City’s four quarters. The project started from the understanding that some 12% of its residents have disabilities and the city must cater to their needs.

Now, after about a decade, some 4 km. of the historic alleyways within the Old City’s walls have been made accessible, including, just last year, the Via Dolorosa.

Facing many challenges

The challenges of making the Old City accessible are vast.

Archaeological sites trace back to places thousands of years old, and a height difference of 68 meters characterizes the topographic structure of the Old City between the lowest and highest points.

Yet the results from the Old City of Jerusalem accessibility project are exemplary, showing that when municipal, government, and community stakeholders work together, the results can be life-changing for many.

“We have managed to improve accessibility for people with various disabilities, all while facing a backdrop of challenging topographical features, a never-ending race to unearth more antiquities, and the need to respect the number of different religious groups operating within the Old City,” says Steve Rubin, director of tourism at the Jerusalem Development Authority.

Residents of the Old City now enjoy a significantly improved quality of life, which as a result of the accessibility project, also resulted in more efficient garbage collection, mini-sized ambulances and firefighting vehicles, police services, delivery services, and many other municipal services and personal activities that were not easily accessible due to the area’s countless stairs in the narrow alleyways.

“Jerusalem’s Old City is one of the most historically and spiritually significant places in the world and must be accessible to all – residents and visitors alike,” says Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.

“Ensuring that everyone can experience its beauty and history, regardless of physical ability, reflects our commitment to inclusion and respect for diversity.”

The Old City accessibility project is funded by the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry, the Jerusalem Development Authority, the Tourism Ministry, the Accessibility Department of the Jerusalem Municipality, the National Insurance Institute, and the Israel Antiquities Authority.

It is being carried out by the East Jerusalem Development Company, in coordination with accessibility consultants who take into consideration the topographical restrictions. So far, the project has cost approximately $16 million.

Practical solutions to improve access in historic urban environments will be discussed at the conference, as well as the growing demand for inclusive and accessible tourism in places such as Jerusalem, Athens, and Rome, as well as historic Boston.

Sometimes it is just not possible to make a site completely wheelchair accessible. However, with some innovative thinking, creative solutions can be found.

In need of a solution

At the Tower of David, a solution was needed to make the spectacular views from the top of the 2,000-year-old tower accessible, since the museum did not obtain permission to build an elevator to the top.

Following a high-resolution scan of the iconic skyline by the Swiss company Aumivi, visitors who cannot walk up the last 30 steps can now access the 360-degree spectacular view from their mobile devices or on a VR headset available at the Tower of David.

ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY will be discussed at the conference next week. Raphael Saxer, founder of Aumivi, Switzerland, and Ohad Berman, CEO of Mehalev, will share how technology can create inclusive visitor experiences.

The technology from Mehalev helps with navigation, creating orientation and guidance systems for the blind and visually impaired.

“The Step Hear system installed in the Old City and in the Tower of David marks a significant milestone in making historical and tourist sites accessible for people who are blind or visually impaired,” says Berman.

“Through audio guidance and smart technology, we are not only improving mobility but also promoting inclusion and equal opportunities for all.”

Museums such as the Royal Academy of Arts in London and the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam are also presenting in the conference. Both are housed in historic buildings and promote accessibility and inclusion in their programming.

The Tower of David Museum is also the first museum in the country to be fully accessible through sign language, as a specially designated app allows visitors to use Israeli sign language.

Former MK Shirly Pinto Kadosh, a social-political activist for the deaf, advocated for this new tour at the museum. “After working together for a long time, and thinking about every detail, I am happy to see how one small dream has become an exciting and historic reality,” she says.

However, the process was far from easy. The new core exhibition of the museum looks at the story of Jerusalem and its colorful and complex history.

As the script for the tour was written, it became clear that there were many signs missing. Pinto Kadosh turned to the Academy of Hebrew Language and its sign language department for help.

Research and discussions were held over several months to decide on signs for words such as “monotheism” and the “Hellenistic,” “Byzantine” and “Crusader” periods.

Dorit Lerer, director of the Academy of Hebrew Language, explains that the academy was delighted to be part of this important linguistic process: “Now, for the first time, the sign language department of the Academy of Hebrew Language is assisting and creating signs for the professional community – in this case, in history and archaeology – to conceptualize signs that were missing until now from the lexicon of Israeli Sign Language.” Interestingly, Israeli Sign Language works for people of both Hebrew and Arabic language backgrounds.

“This constitutes an important step on the way to full and equal integration of an entire population in society, and allows that population equal access to culture, history, and long-standing heritage,” remarks Pinto Kadosh, who is hopeful that this step will inspire many more museums to follow suit.

Shira Shapira, deputy director-general of the Heritage Ministry, notes that as a result of the current year-long war, even more young people need accessibility accommodations.

“Making heritage sites and historic cities accessible is an ongoing mission of paramount importance, enabling all segments of society to connect with our cultural heritage. We are committed to making them accessible to every individual,” she asserts.

The conference is online and in English. Registration is free via the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum website www.tod.org.il/en