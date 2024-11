Thousands attended the Sigd holiday event in the Armon Hanatziv promenade in Jerusalem on Thursday.

Ethiopian Jews gather at the Armon Hanatziv promenade in Jerusalem to mark the Sigd holiday. November 28, 2024.

At the center of the Sigd holiday is the acceptance of the Torah by the Beta Israel Jews of Ethiopia.

Sigd is celebrated 50 days following Yom Kippur.

Aaron Reich contributed to this report.