IDF chief Halevi pushes back on appointment freeze, hints at possible resignation

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reiterated in a letter to commanders on Friday his responsibility in appointing officers, after Defense Minister Israel Katz froze the appointment of two Southern Command officers earlier this week.

Halevi also indicated that the results of the investigation into the October 7 events would exact responsibility, starting from him, leading to speculation as to his resignation following the findings.

Katz reportedly refused to approve the two names pending an examination of their relation to the events on October 7. The defense minister approved the rest of the appointments, which included some 40 names.

"Criticism is being heard regarding the appointment process, in light of the defense failure on October 7," Halevi's letter read.

He noted that the appointment of officers was "not a privilege, but rather a command and operational duty."

"As Chief of Staff, I am the one who defines the complexity of the tasks, who sends you to the battlefield. It is my responsibility and duty to ensure that the IDF continues to win, provide security, and fulfill its missions, and as such, it is also my responsibility to appoint and develop you for the next roles."

Probe into the events of October 7

"Investigating the events of October 7 is an integral part of the process," he further stated, adding that this was "being done with great seriousness and deep pain, primarily to improve and learn.

"After the investigations, we will also make personal decisions and implement responsibility on the commanders – from me and downward."