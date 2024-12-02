'A warrior who stood his ground': Israeli leaders mourn Hamas hostage Capt. Omer Neutra

Israeli politicians reacted on Monday to the IDF's confirmation that Capt. Omer Neutra was killed on October 7 of last year, and that Hamas took his body to the Gaza Strip.

"Our hearts are with the Neutra family this morning, who, after more than a year of a determined, traumatic, and worldwide struggle, received the devastating news confirming the death of their beloved son," President Isaac Herzog wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

Our hearts are with the Neutra family this morning, who, after more than a year of a determined, traumatic, and worldwide struggle, received the devastating news confirming the death of their beloved son, Captain Omer Maxim Neutra, who fell on October 7th, and his body abducted… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) December 2, 2024

"Over the past year, we had the privilege of meeting his parents, Ronen and Orna, and his brother Daniel—a strong family with extraordinary resilience who have dedicated their lives since October 7 to doing everything in their power to bring Omer home," Herzog continued.

"We must fulfill the ultimate imperative," the president emphasized, "to return Omer, and all our abducted men and women - the living to their families, and the fallen and murdered to be laid to rest.

Defense Minister Israel Katz extended his condolences to Neutra's family in a post on X.

"Omer's life story and dedication represent the best and strongest qualities within us as a people," Katz wrote.

"A warrior who bravely stood his ground in battle," he noted, "sacrificing his life for the security of the State of Israel against our fiercest enemies."

אני מבקש לשלוח את תנחומיי העמוקים להוריו של סרן עומר נאוטרה ז"ל, רונן ואורנה, לבני משפחתו ולחבריו. עומר, שגדל בניו יורק ובחר לעלות ארצה מתוך תחושת שליחות עמוקה, נפל בקרב גבורה ליד ניר עוז ב-7 באוקטובר 2023 ונחטף לרצועת עזה בידי מרצחי החמאס.סיפור חייו ומסירותו של עומר מייצגים את… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) December 2, 2024

"Bringing the hostages home is our most critical mission, and we will do everything to achieve it." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

הלב נשבר עם הידיעה על מותו של סרן עומר נאוטרה, שנפל ב-7.10. הלב עם הוריו רונן ואורנה ועם אחיו דניאל. כל יום שעובר הזמן אוזל. צריך לעשות הכל בשביל להשיב את כולם הביתה, עכשיו. יהי זכרו של עומר ברוך pic.twitter.com/9kfSD1lBdY — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) December 2, 2024

Neutra was a lone soldier from New York, serving as a tank platoon commander in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade.

He was abducted to the Gaza Strip on October 7 along with members of his tank crew.