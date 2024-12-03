Hamas, Fatah agree on Gaza administration committee terms, Arab media claims

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 3, 2024 08:07
A document published by the London-based Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Tuesday alleged to show the foundational agreement of the committee that would administer the Gaza Strip after the war.

The committee “administers the Gaza Strip, and its reference is the Palestinian government and is responsible for all fields," the alleged document stated, according to the report.

The aim of the committee is to uphold the unity of the Palestinian territories and strengthen communications between the Palestinian Authority government in the West Bank and Gaza

According to the report, the document also specified that the committee would follow the "Palestinian political system" in the West Bank.   

Agreement in Cairo

The document was reportedly agreed upon by Hamas and Fatah officials who held discussions in Cairo last week.

The report claimed that Israel had 24 hours to respond and state its reasoning if it were to reject the agreement.

Additionally, the report claimed that the Palestinian Authority also had 24 hours to give its response to all relevant parties.



