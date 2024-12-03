'Children of October 7' documentary with Montana Tucker premieres in Jerusalem

The documentary The Children of October 7, which was made with the participation of singer/influencer Montana Tucker, had an emotional premiere screening on Monday night at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, in the presence of Tucker, as well as President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal.

The documentary, which was directed by Asaf Becker, features Tucker interviewing several children who survived the Hamas attack. These children and their families, joined by Tucker, Herzog, former hostage Noa Argamani, and the Museum of Tolerance’s CEO, Jonathan Riss, also toured the museum exhibit on the October 7 massacre, called “06:29: From Darkness to Light,” which uses photographs and testimonies to tell the story of that day.

Tucker, who has over 14 million followers on social media, has been speaking out about the Hamas massacre since it happened. She has visited Israel several times over the past year and posted interviews and a dance video at the site of the Supernova Music festival, where over 360 people were killed, to her followers around the world.

Speaking to The Jerusalem Post following the screening, Tucker said that although her grandfather has passed away and her grandmother is currently very ill, she was sure that the two of them, both Holocaust survivors, would be proud of her for working on this documentary. “My mom always says that my zayde [Yiddish for grandfather] lives inside of me. My Zayde would talk to every single person he met about the Holocaust and would share his story… I think of him in everything that I do, in the work that I do. My grandparents are my biggest inspiration in the work that I do. They taught me what it means to be strong, never give up, and to stand up for what is right.”

Asked what haunts her after interviewing the children for the documentary, she said, “As one of the girls said, this could have happened to anyone… This could have happened to me. I could have been at Nova. If I was in Israel and had been asked to perform at Nova, I probably would have gone. So you think about that. I built such strong relationships with the people I met making this movie, so they’re a part of me now. This has become so personal to me. It’s not just a project I’m working on or something I’m doing for social media. This is my life and my soul.” Ella Shani, Alona Rousso, Yael Edan, Montana Tucker, Rotem Matias, and Museum of Tolerance CEO Jonathan Riss (credit: ARNON BOSSANI)

A title at the beginning of the 35-minute film reminds viewers that 38 children were killed by Hamas on October 7 and 42 were taken hostage, two of whom, the brothers Ariel and Kfir Bibas, are still being held in Gaza.

The testimonies of the children interviewed in the film are extremely harrowing simply to listen to, so it’s hard to imagine what these moments were like to live through. After the film, the director noted that a psychologist was on set to help the children and to advise the filmmakers.

Perhaps the most upsetting moments of all were not made by the movie crew but were from a video livestream that Hamas members posted on Facebook of the Idan family on Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

Yael Idan, 12, explains in a steady voice what we see on the video: Hamas terrorists shot and killed her 18-year-old sister, Maayan, held the entire family hostage in their home, and then kidnapped her father, Tsachi, to Gaza. He is still being held there. In the video, gunshots can be heard, and the terrorists yell at them as Yael, sobbing, struggles to comprehend that her sister is dead. “It’s like everything that feels safe for you wasn’t safe anymore,” says Yael in the documentary.

Some of the saddest moments are the ones before the massacre. There is a clip of Rotem Matias’s mother greeting him on his 16th birthday, a few months before October 7, joking around and telling him he can now legally have a drink in Berlin. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Rotem’s family lived on Kibbutz Holit, and his parents protected him with their bodies when Hamas shot into their house and threw a grenade at them. Both his parents were killed. Rotem was shot and badly wounded but lived. “My parents saved me and gave me a second chance at life,” says Rotem, who now lives with his uncle.

Eitan Yahalomi was 12 when terrorists entered Kibbutz Nir Oz, shooting his father and putting him, his mother, and his two younger sisters on motorcycles headed into Gaza. He recalls how his sister Yael was on the motorcycle with him, but because she was crying, they put her on the motorcycle with his mother and sister.

The terrorists left the motorcycle with the mother and daughters unattended for a moment, and they were able to flee, pretending to be dead for hours, while Eitan was taken into Gaza and held there for 52 days, held much of the time alone in a cell guarded by terrorists. When he entered Gaza, he was beaten by a mob and later was forced to watch videos of the terrorists killing people, some of whom he knew, and threatened by them at gunpoint when he cried. His father, Ohad Yahalomi, is still being held in Gaza.

Perhaps the most hopeful moments in the film detail the children’s resilience in the face of crushing loss. Yahalomi is shown riding a motorcycle, which he clearly loves, and he says with a grin that he will not let Hamas stop him from enjoying this pastime.

Others interviewed in the film include Alona Rousso and Yella Rousso of Kfar Aza, whose father, Uri, was murdered while defending the kibbutz; Amit Cohen of Nir Oz, who describes how his father was shot and that the same bullet that passed through his father’s leg hit his dog; and Ella Shani, of Kibbutz Be’ri, whose father was killed and who said in a message she recorded for him that she realizes how much he loved her although they had a troubled relationship.

A year of spreading the messsage

At a panel with some of the children and the filmmakers after the screening, Tucker, who took no compensation for her work on the film and who asked that any profits should go to rebuilding the southern communities that were attacked, said, “This past year, over a year, has completely changed my life. When I started doing this, it was just something I knew I had to do; there was something inside of me that told me I had to do this, and there was no other option… That’s why I have come back to Israel so often, to share my personal stories with you.”

She compared the denial of the massacre to Holocaust denial. “When I would hear Holocaust denial, I would always not understand how people could deny the Holocaust, since we have all the proof in the world, and now what’s happening in the US and around the world with denial of October 7, when as you saw, Hamas live-streamed what they were doing for the world to see, they weren’t trying to hide it. I know it sounds like we’re all screaming and no one is listening, but a lot of the content that I have posted has made a difference.” Many have posted comments saying that their perspective has changed after seeing what she posted, she said, although she admitted she initially lost hundreds of thousands of followers and that she continues to receive death threats because of her advocacy for Israel.

The Children of October 7 was produced by Kastina Communications, which also produced Sheryl Sandberg’s documentary about sexual violence during the Hamas massacre, Screams Before Silence. AID-Coalition also helped produce the film.

Among the speakers before the documentary was screened was Sigal Manzuri, whose two daughters, Norelle and Raya Manzuri, both US citizens, were among those murdered at the Supernova Music Festival on October 7, along with Amit Cohen, Norelle’s boyfriend. Manzuri received the devastating news that Norelle had been murdered while sitting shiva for Roya and during a Zoom call with US President Joe Biden, who reportedly burst into tears when he heard.

The “06:29” exhibit was curated by Malchi Shem Tov, the father of Omer Shem Tov, who was kidnapped to Gaza and is still held captive by Hamas and narrated by Ella Shani, one of the interviewees in the documentary. It features photographs by Ziv Koren and clips by documentary filmmakers Noam Shalev and Kobi Sitt. It is recommended for ages 16 and up.

Tucker said she will never stop fighting for Israel. “The more hate I get, the more it shows me even more why I must do this and why I must continue to speak out… I will continue to do everything that I can with my voice and my talent and everything I have to keep standing for you all.”