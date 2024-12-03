Neutra family holds memorial service for American-Israeli slain hostage Omer Neutra

A memorial service for Capt. Omer Neutra was held on Tuesday in Syosset, New York at the Midway Jewish Center.

“How do you speak about your son that you've been fighting for 14 months, hoping, praying, he survived most horrible conditions on Earth and that you will get to see him… And then one moment you open the door, and it's over. You have to internalize you will never see him again,” Neutra's parents, Orna and Ronen Neutra, said in their eulogy at the funeral.

They also called on Israel to ensure the return of the remaining hostages held in captivity in Gaza.

Orna’s friends shared stories of watching Omer grow up and join the IDF during their remarks.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered flags to be flown at half-staff, and was expected to attend the memorial.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, parents of slain hostage Hersh, were also seen in attendance.

Neutra was a lone soldier from Plainview, Long Island, and served as a tank platoon commander in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade.

He was abducted to the Gaza Strip on October 7 along with members of his tank crew.

The IDF confirmed on Monday that he died on October 7 of last year, and his body was taken by Hamas to the Gaza Strip, where it is still being held.

Neutra, who is the grandson of Holocaust survivors, has become the 14th American hostage to be killed by Hamas.

President Biden's response

“Our hearts are heavy today,” President Joe Biden said in a statement on Monday “Jill and I are devastated and outraged to learn of the death of Omer Neutra, an American citizen, whose body Hamas has apparently been holding since they killed him during their brutal terrorist attack on October 7.”

Omer’s parents, Orna and Ronen Neutra released a statement shortly after learning that Hamas killed their son Omer on October 7 before taking his body hostage in Gaza. "We call upon the Israeli government to work with President Biden and President-elect Trump, to use all of their leverage and resources to return all 101 hostages — living and the deceased — to their families as soon as possible.”

