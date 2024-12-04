Deep in Gaza's combat zones: IDF Unit 563 builds structures for soldiers

On an almost daily basis, convoys of the IDF’s Construction Unit 563 in southern Israel bring both equipment and structures to soldiers in the Gaza Strip, the military revealed on Tuesday.

The unit, which operates under the Southern Command, is divided into three sections.

“The first section evaluates the terrain and designs structures tailored to the conditions, whether deep in the combat zone or on the rear line,” Unit Commander Lt.-Col. Avital Baron said. “The execution section handles construction, sometimes even under fire, while the maintenance section is responsible for the regular maintenance of the outposts.”

The unit assembles mobile structures that are transported to either an outpost near the border or into the Gaza Strip. The factories on Unit 563’s base produce all the necessary parts for these structures.

Construction unit enhances border outposts

Baron explained that at the beginning of the war, the unit focused on rehabilitating damaged border outposts and preparing for an increase in troop deployment. IDF’s Construction Unit 563's mobile laundry container. (credit: IDF)

“We had to rapidly build outposts and staging areas for the large number of forces mobilized for combat,” Baron said. “Within weeks, we constructed electricity and water infrastructure along the border, as well as living quarters and clinics.”

The unit speaks with soldiers on the front lines to understand what is lacking and also receives requests, such as one for a gym to reduce wear-and-tear and return to training, the IDF added.

“When we saw a need for hot showers, we found a way to make it happen—laying tens of kilometers of water lines for washing and drinking,” Baron said. “We also began transporting steel-reinforced sleeping quarters into the Strip.”

According to the IDF, other items provided by Construction Unit 563 include shaded structures for those repairing machinery and generators to charge drones.