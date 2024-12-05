Ariel University shapes Israel’s tomorrow, fostering next-generation leaders

In the run-up to the 2024 Jerusalem Post Miami Conference, themed "Shaping Tomorrow: Next-Generation Global Leaders’ Forum," we sat down with Professor Ehud Grossman, President of Ariel University. Through our conversation, it became clear how Ariel University is not just educating professionals but also shaping leaders who are deeply rooted in Zionist values, committed to the betterment of Israeli society, and ready to make a global impact.

Professor Grossman describes Ariel University as a hub for cultivating the next generation of Israeli professionals—doctors, engineers, psychologists, and economists—grounded in a unique Zionist ethos. "I see our institution as a place that not only trains professionals but instills a sense of belonging to the State of Israel and a commitment to contributing to its development," Grossman asserts.

For him, it’s not enough for students to simply excel academically. Ariel’s mission is to nurture a deeper connection to Israel. "I don’t see our role as simply producing doctors who study here and then move abroad. Our aim is to embed a sense of responsibility and loyalty, ensuring that our graduates contribute their skills and knowledge within Israel."

This vision is not theoretical but part of the university's DNA. From the Israeli flags in every classroom to singing the national anthem at events and offering heritage courses, the campus exudes a uniquely Zionist atmosphere. "It’s not just about teaching Zionism—it’s about living it," Grossman emphasizes.

Grossman stated that part of his and the University’s vision is to have a student body that reflects Israel’s own diversity. Among its 16,000 students, 10% represent Israel’s Arab population, and 45% are first-generation higher education learners.

The institution has also taken strides to integrate Haredi students into programs such as medicine, engineering, and computer science. "The success of these students benefits not just them but society as a whole," Grossman says, adding that Ariel is becoming a natural choice for those seeking a distinctively Zionist educational environment.

The ongoing war has tested Ariel University’s resilience, as approximately 4,500 of its students were serving in the Israeli military during the war, many in combat roles. Yet, the university is steadfast in supporting its students.

"We don’t see our students merely as ‘trainees’, but as partners—both in campus life and as they continue contributing to society," Grossman explains. This commitment extends beyond academic flexibility, such as adjusted schedules and alternative exams. Ariel also offers personalized mentorship and emotional support, ensuring that even students who are away on long-term service can continue their studies without falling behind.

Grossman is proud of these efforts. "The personal connection we maintain with each student makes a significant difference. It’s part of why we’ve been able to achieve strong outcomes, despite the challenges."

Ariel University's School of Medicine stands as a testament to its academic excellence and community focus. Partnered with leading hospitals, the school also hosts Israel's largest pediatric developmental unit, providing critical services to families nationwide.

The campus recently inaugurated a day rehabilitation center to address the needs of civilians in the surrounding community and soldiers injured in the ongoing war. "Why should someone who lives nearby have to travel to central Israel for treatment?" Grossman asks. The new facility, alongside expert clinics serving as training grounds for medical students, highlights Ariel’s dedication to serving its community and supporting Israel’s defenders.

Research at Ariel is also making waves internationally. Grossman shares a recent study published in collaboration with researchers from Sheba Medical Center, Tel-Aviv University and others in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine Evidence, which revealed groundbreaking findings about the link between diastolic blood pressure in adolescents and early stroke risk.

"The research identified a correlation between diastolic blood pressure levels in adolescents and early stroke risk, with notable gender differences. This is a significant contribution to global medical knowledge," he says proudly. Such achievements underscore Ariel University’s growing reputation as a center for cutting-edge research that addresses both local and global health challenges.

Yet, as Ariel University makes strides in advancing science and education, it continues to navigate a complex landscape of challenges. From its inception, the institution has faced academic boycotts and struggled with limited international partnerships, obstacles that have intensified in recent years.

"We’ve been dealing with these issues for years, even before October 7," Grossman remarks, referencing the surge in hostility many Israeli institutions have encountered in the aftermath of recent geopolitical events.

Nevertheless, Ariel University has proven resilient, finding opportunities in adversity. It has successfully forged partnerships in unexpected places, such as the Czech Republic, demonstrating its ability to expand its academic network despite external pressures.

Although political barriers under the Biden administration have slowed some collaborations with the U.S., Grossman remains hopeful. "With potential changes in American leadership, we hope for renewed opportunities to collaborate," he says, reflecting a forward-looking vision for Ariel’s international engagement.

As Ariel University moves forward, its goals are ambitious yet grounded. Expanding research capabilities, adopting innovative teaching methods, and increasing the student body are all on the agenda. Grossman also envisions a greater focus on applied research to address real-world challenges.

The university is also enhancing its outreach efforts, launching lecture series to share knowledge with the wider community. "We view ourselves as a community-focused university, one that prioritizes contributing to society as much as advancing academic excellence," Grossman explains.

Under Grossman’s leadership, it continues to nurture leaders who are not only prepared for tomorrow’s challenges but deeply invested in shaping a brighter future for Israel and the world.