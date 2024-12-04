The modern digital age: Have university campuses become obsolete? - opinion

In an era where artificial intelligence diagnoses diseases, virtual reality simulates laboratories, and online platforms deliver education globally, one might ask: Are university campuses still necessary? Can physical spaces for learning, collaboration, and research justify their existence in an increasingly digital world?

As a physician, researcher, and educator, I assert that the physical campus is more essential than ever. Ariel University exemplifies what a thoughtfully designed, interdisciplinary campus can achieve – fostering ground-breaking discoveries, cultivating human connection, and bridging the ancient and modern in ways digital platforms cannot replicate.

Medicine and the human connection

Medicine is both a science and an art. At Ariel University’s Ruth and Conrad Morris Medical Simulation Center, students prepare for clinical practice with advanced simulation technologies.

Yet their education extends far beyond technical skills:

They develop trust and empathy through face-to-face patient interactions.

They refine teamwork in high-pressure scenarios like operating rooms and emergency departments.

They master reading subtle, non-verbal diagnostic cues.

These critical elements – empathy, communication, and collaboration – are deeply human and cannot be fully replicated by virtual tools. Medicine requires hands-on training, underscoring the indispensable role of a physical campus. Ariel University in the West Bank (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

It is in these environments that future healthcare professionals learn not just to treat illnesses but to connect with the humanity of their patients – a skill essential to exceptional care.

Uncovering the past, innovating for the future

Ariel University bridges the ancient and the modern through interdisciplinary research. The Wine Research Center, for instance, made headlines by analyzing the DNA of ancient grape varieties from the time of King David, offering insights into biblical agricultural practices.

Such discoveries are not isolated efforts. They emerge from collaboration between archaeologists, biologists, and historians – a unique strength of physical campuses where diverse disciplines intersect.

Similarly, Ariel University helped lead to the discovery of a rare cache of Roman weapons in the Judean Desert, named the No. 1 archaeological find of 2023 by National Geographic.

These remarkably well-preserved artifacts shed light on Roman military practices and may be linked to the Bar Kokhba Revolt, a significant Jewish uprising.

Such achievements demand on-site exploration, advanced technologies like 3D mapping, and interdisciplinary teamwork. They reflect Ariel University’s commitment to turning fragments of the past into profound stories of resilience and ingenuity, highlighting the global significance of academic research.

Innovation through collaboration

Innovation thrives where diverse minds come together, and Ariel University’s campus is a hub for interdisciplinary collaboration.

Our particle accelerator supports cutting-edge research in nanotechnology and energy solutions.

The Nano-Satellite Center develops technologies for climate monitoring and telecommunications.

The Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation empowers students to transform ideas into impactful solutions, from AI-driven diagnostics to renewable energy systems.

These breakthroughs are fueled by access to specialized facilities and the collaborative environment of a physical campus – elements that digital platforms cannot replace.

Face-to-face interactions spark creativity and offer opportunities for spontaneous collaboration, often leading to unexpected breakthroughs that redefine industries.

A community of resilience and diversity

A university campus is far more than its classrooms – it is a dynamic community where collaboration and growth flourish.

At Ariel University, Jews, Muslims, Christians, and Druze study together in an atmosphere of mutual respect. This diversity is a cornerstone of our physical campus, fostering cultural exchange and connections that virtual platforms cannot replicate.

For over 4,500 Ariel University students balancing academics with IDF service, the campus provides essential support through hybrid learning, peer mentorship, and psychological services. This dual commitment exemplifies how a physical campus enables students to excel in both education and national service.

Face-to-face interactions and shared experiences build resilience and a sense of belonging, equipping students with interpersonal and leadership skills essential for a complex world.

Ariel University’s campus showcases the irreplaceable role of physical spaces in creating communities that nurture innovation, unity, and progress.

The verdict

So, are university campuses obsolete in the digital age? The answer, as demonstrated by Ariel University, is an emphatic no.

A campus is more than a collection of buildings – it is a dynamic ecosystem where knowledge, innovation, and human connection intersect. It is where the past informs the future, where technology amplifies collaboration, and where education becomes transformative.

Ariel University is not just building a campus – it is creating a vision for the future of education, one that honors history, embraces innovation, and fosters interdisciplinary collaboration.

This mission is deeply connected to the Zionist spirit: creating a brighter future while drawing strength and inspiration from the land and its history.

The writer, president of Ariel University, will speak at The Jerusalem Post Miami Summit on December 9-10. Learn more at www.conferences.jpost.com/miami-conference-2024.