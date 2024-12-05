Building bridges through art: My journey creating 18 murals in Israel to support the women of Iran

Two years ago, I stood at the beginning of a path I could never have predicted, one that would take me back and forth between Israel and the United States 17 times in 21 months. A path that would cost me every dollar I had and push me physically and spiritually. It all began with a mural in San Francisco, and today, I have completed 18 murals across Israel—artworks that stand as symbols of hope, resistance, and solidarity with the courageous women of Iran.

How It All Began

In November 2022, I helped birth a mural in San Francisco, a tribute to Mahsa Amini and other women who were victims of Iran’s oppressive regime. That mural went viral. A reporter named Emily Schrader saw it, shared it online, and tagged Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, then the deputy mayor of Jerusalem. Within weeks, I found myself sitting in Hassan-Nahoum’s office in Jerusalem.

“I want that kind of mural here in Israel,” she told me. “I want to show the world that we Jews care about the women of Iran.”

For me, that moment felt like an assignment straight from God. Ever since I became a Christian at the age of 4, I’ve felt a strong sense of purpose in my faith. And now, as the deputy mayor spoke, I knew God was calling me: “Hooman, rebuild the bridge between Persians and Jews.”

It was a daunting mission. Each mural would cost about $10,000, and I had no funding other than what I could scrape together myself. But 26 days after meeting Hassan-Nahoum, the first mural was completed and unveiled in Jerusalem on January 9, 2023. It featured Mahsa Amini, Serina Esmailzadeh, Fereshte Ahmadi, and Nika Shakarami—young women whose bravery had ignited Iran’s first woman-led revolution.

Hassan-Nahoum said something that day that stuck with me: “In my seven-and-a-half years as deputy mayor, I’ve never seen anything come together in 26 days. This is a miracle.” And it was. For one brief moment, the world paused to applaud Israel for standing with the women of Iran. It seemed on that day the entire world loved Israel

The Mission Grows

I prayed and asked God, “How many murals do you want me to do?” Within 24 hours, I received two calls—one from a Messianic Jew in Israel and another from a pastor in Kansas City, both telling me the same thing: “God wants you to do 18 murals in Israel.”

I remember thinking, How am I going to do this, God?

But then, doors began to open. The second mural went up in Nazareth after I attended a wedding of Hananya and India Naftali. Ruth Wasserman Lande helped me secure walls for murals three and four in Netanya. By the end of March 2023, I had completed four murals. Then, life threw me a curveball—my back gave out, and I had to spend the summer recovering.

By August, I was ready to continue. Two incredible men, Dan Oryan and Ran Natanzon from Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, helped me find locations for the remaining 14 murals. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

October 7 and the Call to Persevere

On October 7, 2023, tragedy struck. Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel, taking innocent lives, including those of Staff Sgt. Shirel Haim Pour and Cpt. Sahar Saudyan, two Persian Jewish Israeli soldiers. I honestly thought this would be the end of the murals. But God had other plans. I felt a strong calling to keep going.

In December 2023, I unveiled the eighth mural at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem—a mosaic of Mahsa Amini composed of the faces of 1,200 Iranians murdered by the Islamic regime and Haim-Pour’s face as a mosaic composed of the faces of all the victims of October 7. The journey continued, and by October 2024, I had completed all 18 murals.

The Murals and Their Stories

Each mural tells a unique story, and each one holds a special place in my heart:

Jerusalem (January 9, 2023): The first mural, featuring Mahsa Amini and other martyrs, was a bold declaration of solidarity with the women of Iran. The first mural, featuring Mahsa Amini and other martyrs, was a bold declaration of solidarity with the women of Iran. (credit: Courtesy, Hooman Khalili)

Netanya (March 27, 2023): This mural depicts Niloofar Aghaei, a nurse who lost her eye during protests, highlighting the brutality of the Iranian regime. Prince Reza Pahlavi stood in front of this mural when he visited Israel. That picture showed the world that Israel is standing on the side of the women of Iran.

Tel Aviv (January 29, 2024): Here, I honored Queen Esther and included a unity symbol representing the shared history of Persians and Jews.

Neve Ilan (May 15, 2024): This mural featured Toomaj Salehi, an Iranian rapper who had been sentenced to death, and it played a role in saving his life.

Eilat (October 1, 2024): The only mural to include New Testament verses, this piece reflected my faith and the hope I see for Iran’s future.

By the time I completed the final mural in Jerusalem’s First Station on October 28, 2024—a collage of all the previous works—I could feel the weight of what had been accomplished.

The Challenges

The journey wasn’t without its struggles. Two murals were removed under pressure. Funding was a constant battle; I was able to raise some money but for the most part, I personally financed every mural, sometimes wondering how I would make it through. But each obstacle only strengthened my resolve.

A Message of Hope and Unity

Through these murals, I’ve seen the power of art transform hearts. When I started, I knew I was standing against the tide of antisemitism and tyranny, but I never imagined how deeply these murals would resonate. They’ve garnered millions of views online and extensive international press coverage. More importantly, they’ve sparked conversations—between Iranians and Israelis, Jews and Christians, people of all backgrounds—about freedom, justice, and the shared values that unite us.

My hope is that these murals inspire the women of Iran to keep fighting, even in the face of unimaginable adversity. I also hope they remind the world that we are stronger when we stand together.

Looking Ahead

As I look back on this journey, I see God’s hand in every step. These 18 murals are more than just works of art; they are symbols of resilience, courage, and faith. They represent the bond between two ancient peoples—Persians and Jews—and the hope for a future where freedom prevails.

This journey isn’t over. I believe that the fight for freedom in Iran is far from finished, and I will continue to use my art to fuel that fire. Through God’s grace, these murals will stand as beacons of hope for generations to come.

What’s Next?

I feel a deep calling to bring the Woman Life Freedom movement to the United States by creating 18 murals on college campuses across the country. Just as the murals in Israel unfolded one by one, each with its own unique power and story, I sense the same pattern will emerge in America. The designs for these US murals will closely mirror those in Israel, and they will include the powerful image of Shirel Haim Pour, whose story has touched so many hearts.

The goal now is to get the first mural up on a college campus as soon as possible. I truly believe that once the first mural is in place, momentum will build, and the rest will follow. This project has the potential to inspire students, ignite conversations, and foster solidarity in ways that are urgently needed in today’s world.

Lastly, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the State of Israel and the people of this land for standing with the women of Iran. Thank you for being the only country in the Middle East courageous enough to champion this cause and for showing the world what it means to stand up for justice and freedom. Your support has been invaluable, and together, we are amplifying the voices of those who refuse to be silenced.

Murals 9 to 18

Mural by Hooman Khalil (credit: Courtesy, Hooman Khalili)

9th mural—unveiled on January 29, 2024, in Tel Aviv features Queen Esther; Elam, an ancient country centered in the far west of modern Iran; Haim Pour; Iranian archery champion Kosar Khoshnoodi Kia; and the unity symbol between Iran and Israel unveiled on January 29, 2024, in Tel Aviv features Queen Esther; Elam, an ancient country centered in the far west of modern Iran; Haim Pour; Iranian archery champion Kosar Khoshnoodi Kia; and the unity symbol between Iran and Israel (credit: Courtesy, Hooman Khalili)

10th mural—unveiled March 29, 2024, in Rishon Lezion—Haim Pour’s hometown where she was born and raised

11th mural Elvis Diner—unveiled May 15, 2024—of Salehi—in Neve Ilan Elvis Diner—unveiled May 15, 2024—of Salehi—in Neve Ilan (credit: Courtesy, Hooman Khalili)

12th mural—unveiled May 15, 2024, at the Mateh Yehuda Reginal Council building outside of JerusalemMurals 11 and 12 were a huge part of the reason Salehi was not executed.

13th mural—unveiled June 9, 2024, in Tel Aviv, celebrating the death of President Ebrahim Raisi Unveiled June 9, 2024, in Tel Aviv, celebrating the death of President Ebrahim Raisi (credit: Courtesy, Hooman Khalili)

14th mural—unveiled June 11, 2024, in Safed, featuring Saudyan unveiled June 11, 2024, in Safed, featuring Saudyan (credit: Courtesy, Hooman Khalili)

15th mural—unveiled September 4, 2024, in Ramat Gan

16th mural—unveiled September 5, 2024, in Emek Hefer

17th mural—unveiled October 1, 2024, in Eilat (the only mural in Israel with New Testament Bible verses on it) Unveiled October 1, 2024, in Eilat (the only mural in Israel with New Testament Bible verses on it) (credit: Courtesy, Hooman Khalili)

18th mural—unveiled October 28, 2024, at the First Station in Jerusalem, a collage of all the murals Unveiled October 28, 2024, at the First Station in Jerusalem, a collage of all the murals (credit: Courtesy, Hooman Khalili)

A radio veteran turned filmmaker and humanitarian, Hooman Khalili champions causes from San Francisco’s homeless to Iranian women’s rights with murals and media.