Ben-Gvir dismisses accusations of Cmdr. Moalem, calls them 'politically motivated'

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is reportedly considering freezing the upcoming round of appointments for commanders of the West Bank district in the Israel Police.

This comes amid the investigation of Commander Chief Superintendent Avishai Moalem, a candidate for promotion, who is suspected of bribery and breach of trust.

Ben-Gvir, who has expressed support for Moalem, dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. “I will not throw Moalem to the dogs. He is an outstanding officer, and I won’t allow the Attorney-General or the Defense Ministry to exploit this investigation to harm him,” Ben-Gvir reportedly told his aides.

Accusations and support

Cmdr. Avishai Moalem, who is in charge of the West Bank district and is considered close to Ben-Gvir, is suspected of bribery, breach of trust, and misuse of police force.

He was placed under house arrest last Thursday. Otzma Yehudit party head Itamar Ben Gvir holds a faction meeting in the Israeli parliament on November 18, 2024. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

A separate investigation has implicated IPS Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, who is suspected of breach of trust, obstruction of investigation, and potentially trying to influence police appointments.

The Police Investigative Department (PID) clarified that the inquiry was initiated based on intelligence received from the police’s internal investigations division. “This investigation began as a covert operation before becoming public last week. Contrary to claims, the General Security Service (Shin Bet) was not involved in initiating or managing the investigation,” PID officials said.

Ben-Gvir’s stance

Associates of Ben-Gvir said that he is determined to ensure a fair and unbiased process for Moalem. “Chief Moalem must receive equal treatment. Minister Ben-Gvir believes this is part of a broader campaign to undermine his ability to lead and destabilize the right-wing government,” an aide said.

Ben-Gvir further emphasized his commitment to fairness. “I stand for justice and equal opportunities. I will not let political agendas or personal vendettas exploit internal police processes,” he said.

The case remains under investigation, as both Moalem and Yaakobi face allegations that could influence not only police appointments but also public confidence in law enforcement’s integrity.