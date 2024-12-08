MK Simcha Rothman calls on the Chief Rabbinate to permit ascent to the Temple Mount

Constitutional Committee Chair MK Simcha Rothman called on the Chief Rabbinate to permit ascent to the Temple Mount at the Annual Beyadenu Conference on Wednesday.

Beyadenu is a non-profit organization that supports the realization and application of full Israeli sovereignty on the Temple Mount, full equal rights for Jews there, and the restoration of the site back to its natural status as the heart of the Jewish nation, according to their website.

The annual conference took place at the Yad Yitzhak Ben Zvi in Jerusalem. It was dedicated to the memory of Gershon Solomon, a veteran Temple Mount activist, and the memory of fallen soldiers.

Tom Nisani, CEO of the organization, opened the conference with a prayer for the release of all the hostages in Gaza and the safety of IDF soldiers.

He continued, speaking about Beyadenu’s goal, saying, "The enemy thought he would succeed in the 'Al-Aqsa flood' scheme. In reality, he received a flood of ascenders at the Temple Mount. In the year 5784, a historic record of ascenders to the Mount was broken, and this is just the beginning. God willing, we will continue to bring the winds of change to the Mount." Israeli security forces guard while Jews visit the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, June 8, 2023. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Conference speakers included Communications Minister MK Shlomo Karhi, Constitution Committee Chair MK Simcha Rothman, MK Ariel Kalner, former MK Rabbi Yehudah Glick, Yehoshua Sokol, father of fallen soldier Israel Soko and Rabbi Yitzchak Sharvit, father of fallen soldier Harel Sharvit.

MK Simcha Rothman stated, "I call on the Chief Rabbinate to replace the sign prohibiting ascent with a sign that permits Jews to ascend the Mount! I bless everyone who ascends the Temple Mount in purity. We have much more to do, and I bless the people of Beyadenu for all their activities. God willing, we will reach the rebuilding of the Temple!"

'Without Jerusalem, there is no Jewish state'

Minister Karhi said, "The Temple Mount is a symbol of our roots in this land, a symbol of the bravery of the soldiers who returned the Temple Mount to us. Ben Gurion also said that without Jerusalem, there is no Jewish state.

We are now in a historic existential battle for our home. I bless you and wish for all of us that, God willing, the fighters will return crowned with victory and that all hostages will return home. God willing, we will triumph and restore the glory and honor to the Jewish people!"

MK Kalner said, "The dedication of Beyadenu's activists to their mission - I have no doubt it will bring results. There are legislative proposals I intend to promote on the issue, against rioters on the Temple Mount against those who destroy antiquities.

Our enemy understands what the Temple Mount is, understands that it is the connection of the Jewish people to their land, and therefore focuses all its powers on this issue and calls for the “Al-Aqsa flood” scheme.

The struggle at the Temple Mount is Sisyphean and difficult, but only those who dream and continue to dream will ultimately succeed in changing reality. You will continue to dream, hold onto the dream. You are giving everything to the entire nation, and thanks to you, the dream will be fulfilled!"

Rabbi Yitzhak Sharvit and Yehoshua Sokol spoke about their sons, soldiers who fell in battle. Rabbi Yehudah Glick shared how people tried to assassinate him and sang in Hebrew and English together with the participants, “You will rise and have pity on Zion.”