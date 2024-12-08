Hostage families urge Netanyahu: All cases are humanitarian cases, bring them home

Families of those held hostage in the Gaza Strip met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday afternoon, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced.

On Saturday night, Netanyahu spoke via phone with Einav Zangauker, mother of captive Matan, following a video published by Hamas of her son.

Zangauker spoke with Netanyahu after receiving proof of life of her son, after 14 months in captivity. His video came a week after another video was published of American-Israeli captive Edan Alexander.

Which families met with Netanyahu?

The families of Omer Shem Tov, Yossi and Eli Sharabi, Keith Siegal, Omri Miran, Tal Himi, and Carmel Gat were present at the meeting with Netanyahu, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

"We heard from the Prime Minister that the time has ripened for a hostage release deal. We urged him to act now for the release of all hostages - both living and deceased. We reiterated that all cases are humanitarian," the group released in a statement. Visitors at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. September 25, 2024. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

"The Prime Minister acknowledged that the hostages will only return through a negotiated deal, and that he is willing to accept a ceasefire to advance the return of hostages. What worked in the north will work in the south. He indicated there are reasons for optimism. We called on him not to miss opportunities as may have happened in the past."

The families noted that Netanyahu promised them that the considerations of the coalition will not influence breaking The Prime Minister promised that coalition considerations would not influence the hostage return issue, stating: 'Coalition considerations are nonsense.'

The Prime Minister mentioned several possible frameworks, though it wasn't made clear to us which framework is currently being pursued. Regarding the deceased, the Prime Minister promised that the return of bodies would be incorporated into different stages of the agreement, without compromising the return of living hostages.