Hamas counting number of living hostages, hostage deal negotiations enter 'final' phase - report

Hamas is attempting to determine the number of living Israeli hostages it and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip are holding, Palestinian sources told Saudi-owned news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat on Saturday.

The sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that Hamas leadership reached out to other groups to assess the number of living hostages.

The report comes as sources told the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar that hostage deal negotiations have been reported to enter a new and "final" phase.

Plans for Gaza's 'day after'

An Egyptian source told the Lebanese outlet that "several points are still pending" regarding the plan for Gaza after the war ends, specifically managing and rebuilding the Gaza Strip.

Ongoing contact with the Qataris has taken a positive turn in the past two days, Al-Akhbar added.

Additional topics that are reportedly on the table in negotiations are the IDF's presence in the Gaza Strip and the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

This is a developing story.