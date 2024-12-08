IDF dismantles Hamas underground terror tunnel in northern Gaza

The IDF dismantled a Hamas terror tunnel in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza, the military announced Sunday evening. The operation, carried out by the Northern Gaza Brigade in the 143rd Division, involved collaboration between the division’s engineering unit and the elite Yahalom Unit, renowned for its expertise in counter-tunnel operations.

The IDF uncovered and destroyed an underground tunnel route extending hundreds of meters. This tunnel, equipped with blast doors, living quarters, and RPG launchers, was used by Hamas terrorists to target Israeli forces. The operation also neutralized dozens of booby-trapped tunnel shafts and explosives, significantly disrupting Hamas's terror capabilities in the region. Soldiers work to dismantle tunnels created by Hamas. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Hamas attempts to fight back

During the mission, IDF troops encountered resistance from Hamas terrorists emerging from the tunnel to launch anti-tank missiles. The coordinated response from ground and air forces neutralized the threat, eliminating the attackers.

This operation underscores the IDF’s continued efforts to dismantle Hamas’s underground terror infrastructure, a critical component of the group's operations in the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF.