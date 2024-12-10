Cast of key characters in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial - explainer

Starting Tuesday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will begin testifying in his own public corruption trial in proceedings that could take several weeks.

The defense is set to present its case approximately four-and-a-half years after the prosecution began theirs and seven years after the investigations commenced.

The return of Netanyahu's public corruption trial, after a recess since the summer to give Netanyahu and his lawyers more time to prepare, includes Cases 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery – Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom), and 4000 (Media Bribery Bezeq –Walla.)

Here is what you need to know about the key characters in the trial:

First witness

The first witness to the trial (in April 2021) was former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua, who helped break open Case 4000, the Walla-Bezeq Affair, for which Netanyahu stands accused of bribery. Yeshua broke open the cases by revealing his text messages with Netanyahu aides and Elovitch. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give a speech ahead of a cabinet meeting on December 3, 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/YOUTUBE/ISRAELIPM/NOAM MATRY/GPO)

Prosecutors

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara (in charge now)

Former Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit (approved the probe and indictment)

Former state attorney Shai Nitzan (important for deciding to indict, and wanted to indict for bribery in all three cases, but Mandelblit reduced to bribery only in Case 4000)

Lead prosecutor Liat Ben Ari

Lead Case 4000 prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh

Lead prosecutor Case 1000 and Case 2000 Alon Gildin

Netanyahu defense lawyers

Netanyahu has two defense lawyers: Boaz Ben Tzur, who represented him in Case 4000 for several years during the prosecution case, and Amit Hadad, who represented him in Cases 1000/2000 and now represents him in all cases.

Judges

Rivkah Friedman Feldman

Moshe Bar Am

Oded Shoham

Former top Netanyahu aides turned state’s witnesses

Three of the prime minister's former aides will appear as state witnesses.

Shlomo Filber, the former director-general of the Communications Ministry, has at times accused Netanyahu of bribery in Case 4000 after carrying out his illegal orders to favor Bezeq in government policy. However, at other times, he has claimed to have acted independently.

Nir Hefetz accused Netanyahu of bribery in Case 4000 after carrying out his illegal orders to manage Walla coverage to be more sympathetic to Netanyahu.

Ari Harow will provide background but not direct accusations in Cases 1000 and 2000, having recorded key Netanyahu meetings (by prime minister's order) in Case 2000. Harow also played a minor role in Case 4000.

Other Key Players

The owner of Walla and of Bezeq, Shaul Elovitch, who is accused of bribing Netanyahu (Case 4000), and his wife, Iris Elovitch, who is accused of assisting him in the bribery scheme.

Long-time friend of Netanyahu and Elovitch, Zeev Rubinstein, who also had business connections to Elovitch. Rubinstein was a middleman for the Walla part of the media bribery scheme before Hefetz was brought in to take over. Rubinstein lives in the US and did not testify, but his statements to police were filed with the court as evidence, agreed to by all parties, so they can be used against Netanyahu to try to get a conviction.

Sara Netanyahu – the prime minister’s wife - was a middle person for the Walla part of the Case 4000 media bribery scheme. She allegedly received illegal gifts in Case 1000, but is not indicted as a defendant.

From the Communications Ministry, there are Eitan Tzafrir – the chief of staff - who allegedly aided in Bezeq schemes, and Avi Berger – the director-general - who Netanyahu fired for blocking Bezeq schemes.

David Shimron – the cousin and former lawyer/senior adviser to Netanyahu who signed a document years before the trial under oath saying Netanyahu and Elovitch were not close. He later said in court, however, that he did not draft the document, that it was not accurate and he was not sure who drafted it.

The owner of Yediot Ahronot, Arnon Nuni Mozes, who as part of Case 2000 is accused of attempting to bribe Netanyahu.

Arnon Milchin (Case 100) who allegedly gave Netanyahu NIS 462,602 of illegal gifts from 2011-2016. Milchin was questioned in England by video, with judges supervising, which counts as full court testimony.

Milchin's aide, Hadas Kline, who is accused Netanyahu of illegalities in Case 1000, and is considered Case 1000's most important witness.

Australian billionaire James Packer, who allegedly gave Netanyahu and his family NIS 229,174 ($65,000) in champagne and cigars between 2014 and 2016 (Case 1000).

Police Key Players/Investigators in Case 4000

Yoav Telem and Eli Asiag

Famous witnesses who testified

Former prime minister Yair Lapid, former foreign minister Tzipi Livni, sitting Justice Minister Yariv Levin, former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, and former Israeli ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan. Former US secretary of state John Kerry didn’t testify.