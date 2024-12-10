'No one came to help me': Noa Argamani recounts harrowing Gaza captivity

Neither the Red Cross nor doctors came to the aid of Noa Argamani when she had been wounded in captivity, the former hostage said on Tuesday at an emergency discussion called by President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday ahead of International Human Rights Day regarding the hostages' medical conditions.

Argamani's remarks came as she showed the audience a video published in January in which she appeared in captivity.

"An Air Force missile hit a building," in which Argamani said she was present along with Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky.

"As you know, Yossi did not survive. Two days later, Itai Svirsky was murdered, and just this week, his body was returned to Israel," Argamani said.

"I was left injured—I was left wounded, as you can see in the full video," she added, noting she had been left "bleeding, with my entire head open, and no one came to help me. Not the Red Cross, not doctors, no one." Noa Argamani, a rescued hostage embraces her father, Yakov Argamani, after the military said that Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from the central Gaza Strip, in Ramat Gan, Israel, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on June 8, 2024. (credit: VIA REUTERS)

Upon returning to Israel, she said the doctors who saw her wounds "said it was a medical miracle."

"I don’t know how many hostages are still there who suffered similar situations to mine," she further stated, asserting, "We don’t know the condition of the 100 hostages still there, and their fate might be worse than mine."

Argamani's Gaza captivity

Argamani was taken hostage during last year's October 7 attack perpetrated by Hamas in southern Israel. She was held in the Gaza Strip along with Sharabi and Svirsky.

Svirsky was taken captive on October 7 from Kibbutz Be'eri. The IDF's position is that he was murdered by Hamas. Last week, his body was recovered from the Gaza Strip in a joint IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) operation.

In February, the IDF published the results of a probe it conducted regarding Sharabi's death, concluding that the Israel Air Force attack on Hamas in central Gaza may have accidentally also killed Sharabi.

Argamani was rescued on June 8 during an operation in Nuseirat in Gaza, along with Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv.

The operation was later named "Operation Arnon" after Ch.-Insp. Arnon Zamora, the single Israeli casualty during the operation.

There are currently 100 hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.