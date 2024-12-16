Grapevine: Life science leaders

Two outstanding Hebrew University researchers have been selected to join the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) Young Investigator Program, a prestigious initiative recognizing exceptional early-career group leaders in life sciences across Europe and beyond.

Dr. Itamar Harel, of the Alexander Silberman Institute of Life Sciences, and Dr. Mor Nitzan, of the School of Computer Science and Engineering, Racah Institute of Physics, and the Faculty of Medicine, are the two researchers whose work has been recognized.

Harel conducts pioneering research on the biology of aging; while Nitzan develops mathematical models and computational frameworks to better understand how cells encode multiple layers of spatial and temporal information, and how to efficiently decode that information from large and complex biological data.

The two researchers will be among the 27 newest members of the EMBO Young Investigator Network, which fosters scientific excellence and interdisciplinary collaboration. They will receive a grant of €15,000; access to core facilities at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Heidelberg, Germany; training in laboratory leadership and responsible research practices; and mentoring by EMBO members. The program also provides opportunities to apply for additional funding and organize or attend international conferences. Gil Troy (credit: DOCY/COURTESY)

Gil Troy launches now book

■ PROLIFIC AUTHOR Prof. Gil Troy will launch his latest book, Embracing Jewish and Zionist Identity, Post-October 7, on Monday night, December 16, at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center. This is his seventh book on Zionism.

After introductory remarks from Prof. Yedidia Stern, president of the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), and a representative of the Begin Center – the evening’s co-sponsors – Troy will describe his book. Then, in the spirit of the book, which is letters to his students, he will moderate a youth panel, asking participants about how Oct. 7 and the war shaped their Zionism, their Jewish identity, and their lives.

One panelist had been a Jewish Agency emissary in Seattle and is now working at Tel Aviv University Hillel. Another is a student at an American university. A third one is Troy’s son Aviv, who has been on active duty as a reservist but also spent the spring with a nucleus of friends picking fruit and maintaining guard duty at Kibbutz Be’eri – showing a post-Oct. 7 expression of Zionism. The reception begins at 6:30 p.m., and the program starts at 7:30.

Honoring victims of terror

■ FAMILIES OF victims of a terror attack that took place near Jerusalem’s entrance in late November gathered recently at the hitchhiking platform known as the “trempiada.” There, Mayor Moshe Lion unveiled a plaque bearing the names of the victims, which included that of Yuval Kestelman, the 38-year-old lawyer who was killed not by the terrorist but by an IDF reservist reacting to the attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Kestelman a hero– since had Kestelman not stopped to protect fellow human beings, he likely would be alive today.

Hope for the Knesset Museum

■ WILL THE Knesset Museum become a fixed item on the itineraries of visiting dignitaries in the same way that Yad Vashem has been for years? The renovation and revamping of the building on King George Avenue is taking shape, and the frames for windows and doors are in place. Hopefully, the project will be completed by Tu Bishvat, which is the Knesset’s anniversary, and a most appropriate time for a grand opening and an opportunity to learn some of the history of Israel’s legislature. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Farewell to Shaike El Ami

■ ALL GOOD things come to an end. The team at the Ginot Ha’Ir community center bade a fond farewell to legendary CEO Shaike El Ami, who was one of the founders of Ginot Ha’Ir. He was roundly praised for being not only a top-flight professional but also a decent human being and a good friend.

An event for women only

■ OTHER THAN for religious reasons, there seems to be little purpose, in an era of inclusiveness and equal rights, for having gender-segregated events. But Elyanna Rosenthal, a student at the Hebrew University – who is organizing a women-only art exhibition at the university, opening on Thursday, January 2, the last night of Hanukkah – explains that it’s not a matter of inclusion or exclusion. Rather, it’s simply “more than a showcase of art – it’s a celebration of community, connection, and the unique experiences and perspectives of Jewish women.”

Rosenthal believes that women artists are not always given the opportunity to express themselves through their art, and the exhibition provides a platform for voices that need to be heard through the diversity of their experiences and the contributions of Jewish women to their communities.

greerfc@gmail.com