Sullivan meets Netanyahu to discuss Syria, hostage deal

In order for Israel to defend its security against threats, the IDF will temporarily control the buffer zone with Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a meeting in Jerusalem on Thursday.

The temporary control will last until an effective force is put in place to enforce the 1974 Separation of Forces agreement, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Sullivan about the need to assist Syrian minorities and prevent terrorist activity against Israel from Syrian territory.

The meeting was also attended by Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Saar, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Israeli Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog, National security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, Mossad Director David Barnea, ISA Director Ronen Bar, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser, Dr. Ophir Falk, and the Prime Minister's Spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri. Jake Sullivan meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, December 12, 2024 (credit: DAVID AZAGURY/US EMBASSY JERUSALEM)

On the American side, the US presidential special envoy to the Middle East, Brett McGurk, and US ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, were also present.

Hostage deal

Sullivan also met with the families of American hostages on Tuesday afternoon in Washington, DC.

NSC Communications Advisor John Kirby said that, while Syria was a priority for Sullivan in his trip to Israel, his priority would be getting a hostage deal in place.