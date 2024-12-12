IDF eliminates multiple Hamas terrorists, including Zeitoun commander, in Gaza strike

The IDF killed a department head in Hamas' Manufacturing Headquarters, a company commander in the Zeitoun Battalion, as well as several terrorists operating within a command center in what used to be the Al-Hurriya School in Gaza City, it announced on Thursday evening.

The Dept. Head, Ammar Daloul, was reportedly a significant source of knowledge for the terrorist organization.

The Israeli air force (IAF) also killed Jihad Yassin, the company commander in the Zeitoun Battalion, the branch responsible for numerous attacks recently carried out against IDF troops.

Six additional Hamas terrorists were eliminated in the strike, including Yahya Masoud Muhammad Ashqar, who participated in the October 7th Massacre, and Kamal Saber Salim Arafat, Muhammad Muhammad Akram Aaraj, Loay Farid Faiz Hussein Ali, Imad Aouni Ibrahim Rayan and Raed Samir Masoud Harazayn. Members of Qassam Brigades choir attend a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the Hamas movement's founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2022. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

Former strikes on schools

On Wednesday, the IDF killed another terrorist in what used to be a school.

The IDF and Shin Bet, in a joint operation, eliminated Fahmi Salami, commander of Hamas’s Nukhba Brigade in its Zeitoun Battalion. He was responsible for the raid on the ‘Paga’ outpost on October 7, in which 14 IDF soldiers were killed.

He was killed by an IAF jet, under the command of the Gaza Division, while he was operating rom a building formerly used as the Al-Falah school.

Darcie Grunblatt contributed to this report.