IAF eliminates Hamas Nukhba commander responsible for 'Paga' outpost attack on Oct. 7

The IDF and Shin Bet, in a joint operation, eliminated Fahmi Salami, commander of Hamas’s Nukhba Brigade in its Zeitoun Battalion, the IDF announced Wednesday.

Salami was responsible for the raid on the ‘Paga’ outpost on October 7, in which 14 IDF soldiers were killed. During the war, he led multiple terror operations against Israeli troops.

He was killed by an Israeli air force (IAF) jet, under the command of the Gaza Division, while he was operating rom a building formerly used as the Al-Falah school.

On October 7, the ‘Paga’ outpost near Kibbutz Be’eri witnessed the murders of Capt. Dekel Suissa, St.-Sgt. Tomer Barak, Sgt. Ido Bienenstock, Sgt. Habib Kayan, Sgt. Itamar Cohen, Sgt. Lior Azizov, St-Sgt. Idan Raz, St.-Sgt. Shalev Barnes, St.-Sgt. Itai Glisko, St.-Sgt. Yakir Levi, St.-Sgt. Dolev Amoyal, Sgt. Roi Peri, St.-Sgt. Itamar Ben Yehuda, and St.-Sgt. Chaim Meir Eden.

According to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) website, the first RPG hit the 'Paga' outpost early October 7, when Capt. Suissa was the only officer at the base. He became the base commander and had to lead the operation defending the kibbutz. After more than four hours of intense fighting while being drastically outnumbered by the terrorists Suissa instructed the air force to bomb the outpost. Capt. Dekel Suissa, killed on October 7 at the 'Paga' outpost near Kibbutz Be'eri. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Suissa was killed assisting an injured comrade – still fending off and eliminating five terrorists as he died.

IAF assassinates head of Hamas's paragliding unit

The IDF also announced that, in a separate operation by the IDF and Shin Bet in early December, an IAF jet under the command of Division 162 killed Salah Dahman, the head of Hamas’s paragliding unit, in the Jabalya area.

“The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to act decisively against Hamas terrorists involved in the murderous massacre of October 7,” the IDF said in their statement.