Israel's new manifested destiny: Leading the fight for global stability - opinion

The growing recognition that Israeli actions against Tehran over the past year contributed to the fall of Iran’s ally, Bashar al-Assad, in Syria – as well as the recent decision by The Hague’s International Criminal Court on arrest warrants, which failed to garner significant support in the Western world – should come as no surprise.

There has rarely been a moment in Israel’s modern history when most civilized nations not only supported its actions but also appreciated its strength and relied on it for security and economic reasons. This influence is only growing stronger.

Since the October 7 massacre, Israel has been undergoing a process of rebirth – both in its internal perception and in the way the world views it. The country is simultaneously fighting on seven different fronts, demonstrating impressive military intelligence capabilities and operating a conscription-based military model that critics often claimed was a relic of the past.

During this war, Israel is forging a new “manifest destiny” for itself in the international arena: to lead the struggle for freedom, stability, and security – not only in the Middle East but also on the global stage.

While there is a global appreciation for Israel’s resilience, there is also an acknowledgment of the intelligence failure that led to the outbreak of the war, with many comparing it to the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. However, the more compelling comparison lies not in what caused these events but in how they transformed both nations internally and elevated their standing in the world. IDF soldiers operate on Mount Hermon, on the border between Israel and Syria, December 12, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the American case, the attack on Pearl Harbor, which claimed thousands of lives, compelled the United States to abandon its tendency to isolate itself and shy away from international involvement. Under the leadership of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry Truman, the US emerged victorious in World War II, becoming a global superpower and the leader of the democratic world.

Uniting the Israeli public

Similarly, Israel is now undergoing a profound transformation. The Israel-Hamas War is solidifying Jerusalem’s position in the global arena while uniting the Israeli public in its cause. Instead of seeing an exodus, the country has witnessed long lines of those signing up for combat service. The Israeli economy has proven to be both stable and adaptable, establishing local production lines despite the extensive manpower diverted to reserve duty.

On the diplomatic front, Israel’s position has only grown stronger. The democratic world continues to cooperate with Jerusalem, purchasing military technologies and even sending direct aid. Arab countries that joined the Abraham Accords remain invested in weakening Iran, understanding that such efforts could advance normalization processes with Israel. Not a single Arab country has broken off its relations with Israel since the war’s outbreak.

Given this momentum, Israel today enjoys broad legitimacy in continuing its struggle against Iran and its proxies. The international community recognizes that Israel is not only a primary victim of these threats but also the most experienced nation in combating them.

Undoubtedly, the war is expected to be long and will exact a heavy price on Israel’s home front. Yet, as time passes, more nations are likely to join an Israeli-led coalition against Iran. When the war ends – on Israel’s terms and timeline – the Jewish state will have transformed fundamentally. The perception of Israel as limited in the political arena or incapable of leading global initiatives will dissipate. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

From now on, the decisions made in Jerusalem will hold as much weight – if not more – as those made in Washington, London, or Berlin. The world will stop viewing Israel as a problem-maker and begin seeing it as a problem-solver.

At a time when America’s presence in the international arena appears to be waning, opportunities are emerging for Israel to assert its strength and play a pivotal role in regions previously beyond its reach.

The blue-and-white flag will not only symbolize a Jewish state but also embody a vision of hope and democracy. Israel will not merely rediscover its destiny; it will position itself as an inspiring leader on the global stage.

The writer is an expert on international relations from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.