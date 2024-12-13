In Lebanon and Gaza: IDF locates weapons caches, tunnels, eliminates terrorists

The IDF has been continuing operational activities in both Gaza and southern Lebanon, dismantling missile and rocket launch sites in both areas, the army reported on Friday.

In Lebanon, soldiers in the 769th Brigade discovered a large weapons store, including concealed Kornet missile launchers, AK-47 rifles, magazines, missiles, and other military equipment hidden in dense and mountainous terrain, the IDF said.

Footage of the weapons discovered in the area of southern Lebanon (IDF)

The IDF also reportedly removed an anti-tank missile launch site used by Hezbollah to fire at communities in the Upper Galilee.

A separate operation led to the discovery of a weapons cache containing RPG missiles and mortar shells.

The IDF reiterated that while the brigade remains deployed in southern Lebanon, removing threats to Israel and its citizens, it is nevertheless acting in accordance with the ceasefire agreement. Discovery of underground launch sites in Beit Lahia, Gaza (credit: IDF)

Developments in Gaza

Meanwhile, in Gaza, IDF troops have been working to dismantle a rocket launch site in an underground location in Beit Lahia.

Soldiers uncovered three underground multi-barrel launchers loaded with rockets and other weapon.

In Rafah, IDF troops said they located tunnel shafts, eliminated terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites.

During military operations, a terrorist cell approached the troops before being struck by the IAF.

Developments in Syria

Given the recent developments in Syria, soldiers have been sent to the buffer zone and the Golan Heights area. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered Israeli troops to prepare to remain on Mount Hermon, a strategic location overlooking Damascus, during winter, a statement from his office said on Friday.

"Due to what is happening in Syria - there is enormous security importance to our holding on to the peak of Mount Hermon," the statement said.