Alcohol and drug use common among at-risk youth during Israel-Hamas War - ELEM

Forty-five percent of youth who have used services provided by ELEM, an Israeli social services NGO, reported drinking alcohol, and over one in four said that they used drugs, a 2024 ELEM poll released on Monday found.

ELEM, an organization aimed at helping Israel’s at-risk youth, served over 13,000 youth in 2024. The organization’s poll surveyed over 3,000 of the young people it has helped.

When looking at young men, the number of those who reported consuming alcohol increased to 50%, the organization reported.

Some 20% of respondents reported suffering from violence outside of the home, the organization said, explaining that this violence took place in the street, in schools, and in other settings.

The poll also found that one in three young people ELEM serves does not regularly attend school or has completely left their educational setting.

Irregular attendance is a gateway to other risky behaviors, such as being involved in crime, the organization highlighted.

The organization also looked at the mental health status of youth, finding that 35% reported feelings of loneliness, depression, and anxiety. When looking at young women, this number increased to 47%.

Examining reality of Israel's at-risk youth amid uncertainty and social tensions

“The data reflects a complex reality on the streets, especially during this period of uncertainty and social tension,” said ELEM CEO Tali Erez.

“With the sharp rise in violent incidents in public spaces, social mobilization and partnership are more important than ever. Our ability to reach youth is critical to preventing deterioration. Our youth are the responsibility of all of us as a society.”

ELEM called for the creation of a long-term national emergency plan to support youth, ELEM Chair Shai Piron said.

“A war being fought on various fronts exacts a heavy toll, but alongside it are additional battlefields: the families of evacuees, the families of those serving, and no less significant – the struggle for the well-being of our youth. The war undermines their resilience and leads to risky behaviors on an unprecedented scale,” Piron said.

“At this time, we must redefine concepts such as ‘youth at risk.’ While in the past we focused on marginalized youth, we are now facing phenomena occurring at the very heart of the diverse young population.”

“Unfortunately, I believe we cannot yet assess the full extent of the damage; the war is still ongoing. However, when the battles subside and tens of thousands return to their homes, we will uncover the heavy burden carried within our youth.”

ELEM also laid out the solutions it provided to youth during the war, which included emotional support for evacuated youth, spaces in schools for connecting with youth, increasing digital resources, and more.