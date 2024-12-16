Amichai Chikli: Yaalon's accusations of 'ethnic cleansing' caused global damage

Amichai Chikli, Diaspora Affairs, and Combating Antisemitism Minister has revealed that accusations of ethnic cleansing in Gaza, made by former defense minister Moshe "Bogie" Yaalon, caused significant damage internationally, sparking widespread backlash and being amplified by global media outlets.

Chikli, Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister, criticized the remarks on Sunday, emphasizing their impact. “The reckless statements by a former defense minister have caused significant damage,” Chikli wrote on X/Twitter. “I asked my office to examine the numbers; the results are staggering.”

According to Chikli, the comments were widely reported by leading international news platforms, including Reuters, The New York Times, and CNN, reaching an average combined audience of 700 million views.

Chikli also noted a sharp rise in discussions on social media and international news platforms accusing Israel of engaging in ethnic cleansing in Gaza. “This surge in rhetoric directly followed the interview where these statements were made,” he said.

The accusations were made during an interview on Democrat TV, a left-leaning Israeli news channel, two weeks ago. Yaalon, 73, a former defense minister, accused Israel of pursuing a policy of ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza. Moshe Yaalon (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“To proceed along the path we are being dragged into – conquering, annexing, and conducting ethnic cleansing,” Yaalon said during the interview.

When the interviewer appeared shocked and asked for clarification, he responded, “Look at northern Gaza. Call it transfer or ethnic cleansing—whatever you want. That’s the direction we’re heading.”

When pressed further on whether Israel was on a path toward such policies, he stated, “Why intentions? It’s happening.”

Domestic and international backlash

Yaalon’s comments have drawn sharp criticism across the Israeli political spectrum. Chikli’s public response underscores concerns over the global ramifications of such statements, particularly as influential international media outlets amplify them.

For many Israelis, Yaalon’s remarks are seen as damaging to the country’s reputation during a period of intense international scrutiny of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. Government officials have defended these operations as essential for security, while critics have raised concerns about humanitarian impacts.