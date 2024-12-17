Herzog hosts bar and bat mitzvah celebration for orphans and victims of terror

President Isaac Herzog hosted an event to celebrate the bar and bat mitzvahs of orphans and victims of terror, he shared in a post on X/Twitter on Monday.

In the post, he said that he and his wife, Michal, "were privileged to celebrate a bar mitzvah and bat mitzvah event for orphans and victims of terror during the difficult war and in past years."

הערב, אחרי למעלה משנה של מלחמה קשה וכואבת על החיים והביטחון שלנו בארץ מולדתנו, זכינו מיכל ואני לחגוג אירוע בר מצווה ובת מצווה ליתומות ויתומים ונפגעי טרור במלחמה הקשה ובשנים עברו.הנערים והנערות האמיצים הללו, שהתמודדו עם אובדן וכאב בגיל צעיר ונאלצו להתבגר מוקדם, הם מקור השראה… pic.twitter.com/QtxuCNyVpQ — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) December 16, 2024

He continued, "These brave boys and girls, who faced loss and pain at a young age and were forced to grow up early, are a source of inspiration for the strength and power of life.

On this day, when joy and pain are intertwined, we feel the longing for their loved ones who are no longer there, we embrace them with love and pride, and wish that they continue to grow, dream and succeed - with the memory of their loved ones and their spirit always accompanying them with the values ​​and light they left behind."

Herzog concluded, "Thank you to the Organization of Victims of Hostilities, headed by Ivy Moses and CEO Roy Cohen, to the National Insurance Institute and to all those involved in the work, for this special day and the honor of hosting everyone in our home. The Nova Massacre Scene (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Supporting families

In early December 2023, Yossi Shelli, Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, met with representatives of the survivors' families. During the meeting, he pledged to promote a government decision to aid survivors of the October 7 massacre at the Nova Festival.

The decision was approved on February 26, allocating an additional 20 million shekels to support survivors. This funding will address mental health needs, employment assistance, rights realization, and the creation of therapeutic spaces.

Initially, these families were not recognized by the government and received no external support. According to care providers, some have reported severe mental and physical exhaustion as a result.

However, in September, Israel's National Insurance Institute announced it would subsidize access to professional counseling for family members of Nova Festival survivors.