Nova Exhibit opens in Miami following successes in NY, LA

The world-famous Nova Music Festival Exhibition is making its way to Miami.

The exhibit, which has been stationed in Tel Aviv, New York, and Los Angeles, launched on Wednesday in Miami. The project is described as a sacred space that resonates with the memories of both victims and survivors.

Nova Festival survivors will be in attendance to share their first-hand testimonies as witnessesand victims of the atrocities of the October 7 terrorist attacks.

Donations from the exhibition will go to the Nova Healing Journey, an initiative that supportsmental health treatment for victims and families of the October 7 massacre. Part of the Nova festival exhibit in Miami. (credit: Courtesy)

Remembering those lost

The Nova Music Festival founders gathered once more after October 7 to conceive this in-depth remembrance, created and directed by Reut Feingold.

The organizers joined with partners to bring the exhibit to the US, first to New York this spring, where they welcomed more than 100,000 visitors, and most recently Los Angeles. Over 260,000 people came to bear witness to this expansive commemorative installation across all three cities, from elected officials, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and Governor Tim Walz, to members of the entertainment industry including Jessica Alba, Octavia Spencer, Will Ferrell, Kristen Bell, Cindy Crawford, and Katie Couric. The New York exhibit saw visitors, including New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and education leaders from Barnard College, CUNY, and NYU.