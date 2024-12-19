IDF demolishes Hezbollah underground terror route in explosion

The 188th Brigade of the IDF destroyed an underground tunnel used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon for storing weapons and terror activities, Israel's military said on Wednesday.

It explained that during an operation conducted by engineering forces, an underground route spanning dozens of meters was discovered, leading to one of the headquarters of the terror group.

This site had been used to coordinate numerous terror activities and rocket launches targeting communities in the Galilee over the past year, the IDF noted.

The IDF said it was able to find weaponry, surveillance systems, and additional military equipment used by Hezbollah to direct terror activities in the area.

It also said that near the headquarters, several weapons depots were uncovered, including one located within a mosque. Weapons found in Hezbollah's underground route December 18, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

'Hundreds' of explosives

"These depots contained hundreds of explosive devices, rifles, grenades, and other military equipment," Israel's military emphasized.

After the findings were discovered, an investigation was conducted at the site by the elite Yahalom unit, and the headquarters were destroyed along the underground route. All the weapons were said to have been seized by the IDF.

The military also underscored that it would continue to "eliminate threats in southern Lebanon" while adhering to its ceasefire conditions with Lebanon.