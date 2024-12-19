Rescuing Hope: A Lifeline for Injured Animals in Northern Israel

KKL-JNF’s Agamon Wildlife and Rehabilitation Center

“The war in the north has caused tremendous losses to the animal habitat. The Agamon Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (AWRC) gives injured wildlife a chance to return to nature when they are healthy and ready to survive,” says Dr. Rona Nadler Valency, director and head veterinarian. “Many animals come to us after serious injuries, and sometimes it takes weeks and even months for them to recover and return to a state where they can survive in the wild.”

The AWRC, located in northern Israel’s Hula Valley, rehabilitates injured wild animals from across the Galilee and returns them to their natural habitats. The center, established in cooperation with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) and Tel Hai College, has become one of the country’s most important rehabilitation facilities for wildlife. Since its founding, the center has treated over 1,000 animals from 130 species and successfully rehabilitated and released hundreds of animals into nature.

E-book highlights:

Who We Are: Read about the work and goals of this one-of-a-kind wildlife rehabilitation center

Animal Rescue Tales: How AWRC saved animals during the war

From Rescue to Release: How the acclimatization process works.

Meet the Agamon Team

The Jerusalem Post, together with KKL-JNF, is offering Jerusalem Post readers a free e-book that details the work of the AWRC, which has assumed even greater importance as a result of the damage caused to the north during the Swords of Iron War.

