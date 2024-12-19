IDF reservists indend to vote for Bennett, oppose Haredi draft exemption - poll

A new survey was conducted by the Dialogue Institute for the Katef Le Katef organization among 800 reservists who fought in the Israel-Hamas War reveals that former prime minister Naftali Bennett has become this group's most popular political leader.

The survey found that 20% of respondents intend to vote for Bennett's, theoretical at the moment, party, signaling a significant shift in political support toward the former prime minister. This rise comes as the far-right Otzma Yehudit party faces a steep decline, with its backing dropping to just 7%.

The survey also highlighted strong opposition to proposed military service exemptions for Haredim (ultra-Orthodox Jews). Nearly half of the reservists surveyed—45%—stated that such a law would diminish their motivation to continue serving in the reserves.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court. December 18, 2024. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Support amounts Israelis in the polls

If elections in Israel were to occur last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition would not grow. However, his party, the Likud, would gain three seats, according to the latest polling data from Maariv last Friday. The poll was conducted by Lazar Research, headed by Dr. Menachem Lazar, in collaboration with Panel4All and comes amid Netanyahu's testimony in his corruption trial proceedings, the fall of the Assad regime, and the destruction of its military by the IDF. The Likud's gains in the recent poll remained steady even with the introduction of a party led by former prime minister Naftali Bennett. In this scenario, the Likud increases by three seats to 23, closely approaching Bennett’s party, which fell by three seats—from a high of 27 last week to 24 in this poll.

Is Yoav Gallant joining Naftali Bennett?

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant denied reports that he and Bennett are discussing forming a political alliance, Gallant said on Wednesday. "The report is false and baseless. Former defense minister Yoav Gallant is a member of the Likud party and will remain so. Gallant has not spoken to or met with Bennett since they served in the same government many years ago. Gallant has no intention of allying with him or cooperating with him politically," Gallant said in a statement.