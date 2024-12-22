'A new Putin': Turkey's Erdogan eyes power in Syria as Israel watches nervously

The initial relief within Israel's defense establishment following the fall of the Assad regime and the withdrawal of Iranian forces in the area has given way to concern over the rise of a Sunni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, antagonistic toward Israel and backed by Qatar and Turkey.

This would carry significant implications. First and foremost, if Turkey decides to arm the rebel forces, it is unclear how Israel will respond and whether it will be able to thwart the transfer of American weapons.

The security establishment sees potential hope in President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming administration, given the strained relationship between Trump and Erdogan. In recent years, there have even been calls to remove Turkey from NATO.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan identified the vacuum created in the region early in the Russia-Ukraine War and is attempting to position himself as the "new Putin."

He is advancing the construction of a gas pipeline in cooperation with Azerbaijan at the expense of Russia and Iran, increasing aviation traffic through Turkey, and perhaps most significantly for him, seizing Syrian territory, defeating the Kurds in the area, and influencing Syria's future regime. A rebel fighter sits on the back of a vehicle in Homs countryside, after Syrian rebels pressed on in their lightning advance on Saturday. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

All this is happening while his country's economy is collapsing.

According to Western assessments, Erdogan is expected to defeat the Kurds in the coming days, as the Biden administration is not anticipated to intervene. Turkey is also likely to seize control points that will create a buffer zone for itself.

IDF deployed in the area

According to sources in the Northern Command, the rebels have begun operating in villages in the Syrian Golan Heights, aiming to take control of areas vacated by Assad regime forces and to challenge the IDF.

The IDF has strengthened its presence in the buffer zone on Syrian territory. According to sources in the Northern Command, the IDF will remain in Syrian territory until further notice.

Based on current directives, the IDF is preparing to spend the winter in Syrian territory, which includes transferring special equipment, establishing outposts, and creating alternative routes that bypass villages. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This is being done while preparing for potential extreme scenarios involving rebels or other armed forces in the area. The IDF views the buffer zone being established in Syrian territory as a protective belt for the border and nearby Israeli communities.