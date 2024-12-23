Half a century later: IDF finds rotor belonging to crashed helicopter

IDF Shaldag Special Forces unearthed a rotor belonging to an Israel Air Force helicopter that crashed in the area in 1974 while conducting routine operations in the Syrian Hermon, the military said on Monday.

On April 27, 1974, an Aérospatiale SA 321 Super Frelon helicopter belonging to the IAF 114 Squadron was reportedly dispatched to rescue paratroopers who had been wounded in combat in the area.

While attempting to land, the helicopter crashed, killing the six crew members, Pilots Maj. Golan Levy, Lieutenant Amir Amit, mechanics Staff-Sergeant Jacob Berhnheim, and Staff-Sergeant Yaakov Roll, the IDF stated.

Major Dr. Ahikam Avni Feinstein, the doctor of Unit 669, and medic Sergeant Meir Rosenstruch were also killed in the accident.

All six were subsequently buried in Israel, the military said. The rotor belonging to the crashed helicopter. December 22, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The military noted Unit 669 arrived at the area to return the rotor to Israel and ascertain that no personal items belonging to the fallen crew had been found in the vicinity.

Additional incident

The crash occurred days after an additional IAF crash killed eight soldiers.

On April 19, two IAF Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopters were directed to land at Mahanaim airfield simultaneously, resulting in the two colliding.

One aircraft crashed, killing eight soldiers, while the other helicopter sustained damage but managed to land.