Grapevine December 25, 2024: The key priority

In the weekly surveys on which way the winds of public opinion are blowing with regard to the number of seats each political party would score if Knesset elections were held today, the Religious Zionist Party is consistently low on the totem pole, never reaching a double-digit figure, and often winning only four seats.

This seems to be a strange anomaly, given the cohesiveness of religious Zionists, their admirable military achievements, and their high ratio of fallen soldiers who willingly went to battle, knowing the risks.

So what is the reason for the poor political showing? Simple. The religious-Zionist electorate has lost faith in its leaders for betraying the party’s values, for ignoring the voice of the majority of its members, and due to the fact that party chairman Bezalel Smotrich has failed to put the return of the hostages in captivity in Gaza above all other considerations.

This emerged last Sunday, when hundreds of religious Zionists converged on the First Station in Jerusalem to demand that the government strike a deal with Hamas – which is exactly what Smotrich opposes.

Over the past 14 months the immediate relatives of the hostages, including hostages who either perished or were murdered, have become extensions of each other’s families, and such relationships are likely to be lifelong, regardless of whether or not the hostages return. Some of the families have been joined by parents of fallen soldiers who believe that without the striking of a deal that will guarantee the return of the hostages, their sons and daughters will have died in vain. Finance Minister and Head of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich leads a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, December 9, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Eitan and Merav, the parents of Romi Gonen, whose 24th birthday was marked last August while she remained in captivity, are convinced that even though she is suffering cruel deprivations, she is still alive. They absolutely refuse to believe otherwise.

Jon Polin, the father of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was murdered by Hamas in August, was among the many speakers at Sunday’s solidarity event and urged all present to lobby Religious Zionist Party MKs without letup.

In Judaism, the saving of life is paramount, and a value that religious Zionists hold dear – even if their leader acts otherwise.

Sara Netanyahu and Lea Rabin: Parallel stories of prime ministers' wives

■ THE UNFOLDING Sara Netanyahu saga and her role in the political affairs of the prime minister bring to mind an episode involving another prime minister and his wife.

Ambassadors and their spouses obviously open bank accounts in the countries to which they have been posted. In the case of Yitzhak and Lea Rabin, it was mandatory upon them to close their account as they were about to return to Israel at the conclusion of his term as ambassador to the US, because at the time it was illegal for Israelis to have foreign bank accounts. In addition, when they traveled abroad, they were entitled to a very limited sum in foreign currency.

Lea Rabin neglected to close the account and maintained her dollar account for use when visiting the US. She was spotted in 1977 by Haaretz journalist Dan Margalit as she was making a transaction. At that time, her husband had been in office for three years during his first term as prime minister.

Regardless of whether he was aware of the illegal bank account, he could have easily let her take the blame, as she was the one making use of the account. Instead, he took responsibility and resigned in April 1977.

With hindsight that crime was extremely minor, compared to the string of charges against Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu. It now appears that Sara may take the rap for Bibi, as far as is possible.

The big question is how did the former El Al flight attendant amass so much power and influence? The answer may lie in something that is not immediately obvious. In 1993, there were supposed tapes of alleged infidelity of the man who at the time was leader of the opposition. It was a field day for the media and the public, who believed the scandal stories. The furor threatened both his marriage and his career. But thanks to the talents of attorney Yaakov Neeman, who successfully mediated a reconciliation and was later given ministerial portfolios of finance and of justice, the Netanyahus weathered the storm, and have been holding hands in public ever since.

Rumor has it that Neeman, who died in January 2017, was able to extract a signed agreement from Bibi on Sara’s behalf. There is no proof one way or the other.

The reason that the rumor continues to resurface from time to time is that it’s difficult to understand that with all that has been revealed about Sara, Bibi continues to stand up for her. But now, during his current court run, there seems to be a chink in the armor of defense.

There’s also the question of why she went off to Miami instead of being her husband’s cheerleader in court.

A visit to their elder son, Yair, could not have been the only reason. Yes, she did have dinner with President-elect Donald Trump, but was that an example of brinkmanship, or was she merely keeping the seat warm for Bibi to resume close encounters with Trump following the latter’s inauguration?

Remembering the former refuseniks and Prisoners of Zion

■ JUST AS Holocaust survivors are fading from the scene, so are former refuseniks and Prisoners of Zion, many of whose names were once household words.

Happily, Natan Sharansky, Yuli Edelstein, Yosef Medelevitch, Sylva Zalmanson, Iosif Begun, Herman Branover, and others are still with us, but the death last weekend of Eduard Kuznetsov brought home the fact that people such as Ida Nudel, Mark Dymshits, Alexander Lerner, Vladimir Slepak, and other heroes and heroines have died, and a whole generation of young Jews in Israel and the Diaspora has never heard of them.

The Soviet Jewry chapter in Jewish history cannot be underestimated in its importance. It brought Jews of all stripes together under the slogan of “Let My People Go.” It wasn’t always harmonious, but despite their differences, Jewish movements had a common goal – to secure the freedom of Soviet Jewry.

To some extent, it is reminiscent of what is happening today with the hostages, who are not all together but dispersed in different places of isolation under harsh conditions. Soviet Jewish activists were imprisoned, sent to labor camps, exiled to Siberia, and confined to psychiatric wards. Often their families had no access to them and did not know where they were. Today, families once again have no access to their loved ones and don’t know where in Gaza they are being held in captivity.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends the United Hatzalah gala

■ BOXING CHAMPION Floyd Mayweather Jr., who was in Israel a couple of months back and inter alia visited United Hatzalah headquarters in Jerusalem, helped United Hatzalah raise $14 million at its annual gala event in Miami.

As far as overseas support goes, Miami is a significant stronghold for the organization. More than 1,700 people attended the sold-out event, to which Mayweather contributed $1 million.

Mayweather received United Hatzalah’s Champion of Israel award for his unwavering support of Israel and United Hatzalah, especially during Operation Swords of Iron. This past October, Mayweather donated 100 bulletproof helmets and vests to protect United Hatzalah’s volunteers who continue to respond under fire to wartime attacks.

“You are all fighters. I am a former fighter, but we keep fighting every day,” said Mayweather at the Miami gala. “Eli [Beer], you and United Hatzalah are doing such a great job. I will be here until the casket drops, supporting you and standing behind you, as long as there are people who need your help.”

Mayweather also gifted a diamond necklace in the shape of United Hatzalah’s logo to philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson, a longtime United Hatzalah supporter. “Dr. Miriam Adelson is not just a good woman, but a great woman,” remarked Mayweather. Adelson wore a tailor-made orange dress made by celebrated Israeli designer Tovale Hassin, who is well represented in Adelson’s closet.

Jay Leno, a longtime supporter of Israel and honorary board member of United Hatzalah, provided the featured entertainment for the evening, along with Mem, the popular masked Israeli singer, who made a surprise visit to the event after serving on the front lines in the IDF.

“We all saw the ambulances of United Hatzalah that went into the kibbutzim on October 7,” said Adelson. “The spirit of the volunteers is that they don’t give up.”

“Floyd Mayweather has shown the world what it truly means to be a champion – not just in the ring, but in life,” said United Hatzalah founder and president Beer. “In United Hatzalah’s most trying hours, Floyd stood with us, providing essential equipment to protect our volunteers and sending a powerful message of solidarity to the Jewish people. We are deeply grateful for his support of our organization, our volunteers, and of Israel.”

Mark Leibler honored in Israel

■ THE SIGNIFICANCE of knowing history was illustrated last week in Melbourne, when neo-Nazis demonstrating outside Parliament House chanted “The Jews must go” and “Freedom for the white man.”

As it happens the indigenous people of Australia from whom the land was taken are not white, but the lawyer who, after two centuries of discrimination against them, won back their rights and their dignity is a Jewish lawyer and community leader, Mark Leibler, who is one of eight distinguished people who were recently chosen to be awarded Israel’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Honor.

Former ambassadors in Jerusalem

■ AT LEAST two former ambassadors to Israel were in Jerusalem this past week. One was former US ambassador Daniel Kurtzer, who spoke at a rally calling for the immediate release of the hostages, and the other was former ambassador of Cyprus Thessalia Salina Shambos, who is currently political director at her country’s foreign ministry.

In that capacity she met with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, with whom she discussed Gaza and the West Bank and reiterated Cyprus’s support for a process of reforms of the PA, including the EU toolbox.

She also met with the families of hostages still held in captivity and assured them of Cyprus’s full and consistent support for the immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages.

A new Uraguay-Israel academic partnership

■ THE HEBREW University of Jerusalem and Uruguay’s National Research and Innovation Agency (ANII) have launched Innovacion Uruguay, a new innovation and entrepreneurship office on the Edmond J. Safra Campus.

This partnership is expected to foster collaboration between Uruguay and Israel, providing the Uruguayan academic and business communities with access to advanced tools, expert training, and Israel’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The initiative is spearheaded in collaboration with ASPER-HUJI Innovate, the Hebrew University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Faculty of Humanities, and Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

The Innovacion Uruguay office will serve as a platform to strengthen ties between Uruguay and Jerusalem, showcasing the unique opportunities in innovation and entrepreneurship available in the city.

Participants will gain access to HU researchers, collaboration opportunities across disciplines, advanced technologies, and valuable networking opportunities with leading innovators and entrepreneurs.

“We believe that founding the Uruguay Innovacion center here on the premises of ASPER-HUJI Innovate is an opening for knowledge sharing and cooperation between Israel and Uruguay – at the managerial level but also at the research and student levels,” said Dr. Amnon Dekel, executive director at ASPER-HUJI Innovate. “I look forward to seeing the great work that will be done together and hope that this is the start of something big for Israel-Uruguay and also for Israel-Latin America cooperation going forward.”

Flavio Caiafa, president of Uruguay’s ANII, stated: “This office represents another step forward in a long journey of connecting both ecosystems, fostering mutual benefits in tech transfer and economic development with a clear socioeconomic and academic impact.”

Prof. Nissim Otmazgin, dean of HU’s Faculty of Humanities, added: “This important collaboration connects entrepreneurship and innovation with the humanities. It is groundbreaking in that the department of Latin American studies is now playing an active role in the industrial and entrepreneurial sectors. This partnership is a perfect example of what the revitalized Humanities Entrepreneurship Club aims to achieve within the faculty.”

The department has recently begun launching business-oriented academic projects that bridge Israeli and Latin American interests. Acting as a dynamic hub for cultural exchange, the department enhances communication and fosters shared interests between the two regions.

A key example of its proactive approach is its collaboration with ASPER-HUJI Innovate, which led to the creation of the LATAM Club for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Israel.

As part of the Faculty of Humanities, the department also partners with the faculty’s Spirit of Entrepreneurship program. Together, they forge new connections between entrepreneurship and the realms of humanities knowledge and practice, driving innovation in these essential domains.

Making getting a driver's license easier

■ BUREAUCRACY IS the bane of life, but more so for new immigrants who are not familiar with the language or the system and have difficulty in getting a driver’s license.

Fortunately, there are organizations that realize the hassles that new immigrants undergo and do something to help make life easier.

For instance, Nefesh B’Nefesh and Friends of the IDF (FIDF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety’s Automobile License Authority and the IDF human resources department, held a Driver’s License Conversion Day for some 900 lone soldiers and National Service volunteers from around the world, in Holon last week.

Participants benefited from on-site road tests and streamlined administrative procedures, expediting the conversion of their foreign driver’s licenses to Israeli ones – a vital necessity that can be challenging to address during active army service. Over 90% of the participants who took a driving test successfully passed and officially became Israeli drivers.

Some 95 driving instructors volunteered their time, alongside dozens of ministry road testers, ensuring a comprehensive and efficient process. Additionally, representatives from the Population and Immigration Authority and Israel Postal Company were on-site to assist participants with related services.

Volunteer teachers offered refresher lessons for the soldiers before their road tests, as some participants attended the event immediately after, and even during, long months of intense combat activity with no recent practical driving experience.

“Today was truly special in every sense, as it was a great privilege to help lone soldiers obtain their Israeli driver’s licenses, which is a necessity they rightfully deserve, through an immediate and straightforward process, free of bureaucracy,” said Transportation Minister Miri Regev. “It is our duty to support these soldiers who have left their families and homes to serve in the IDF. Many of them serve in combat roles and lack the opportunity to visit licensing offices. This initiative is a testament to our deep appreciation for lone soldiers and their invaluable contributions to the security of the State of Israel. We remain committed to assisting them in every possible way, as they will always have a place with us.”

It should be remembered that Regev is a former IDF spokeswoman, and that her attitude to soldiers is more than mere lip service.

“This initiative reflects our steadfast commitment to supporting the well-being of our lone soldiers and lone bnot sherut, who contribute so much to Israel,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “By offering practical solutions, such as expediting driver’s license conversions, we aim to ensure they can focus on their service with confidence, knowing their daily needs are being met. We are continually inspired and humbled by the selfless achievements of these brave men and women and remain dedicated to supporting them in every way possible.”

“We at FIDF are proud to support initiatives that help ease the challenges faced by lone soldiers during their service in Israel,” said FIDF CEO Steven Weil. “Lone soldiers embody dedication and Zionist values, especially during this year of war.

“The collaboration between FIDF and Nefesh B’Nefesh has allowed us to expand our support through impactful initiatives, such as the driver’s license conversion day, aimed at enhancing their quality of life and alleviating their burdens during these difficult times.”

“We are currently engaged in a prolonged and intense combat routine. Even during this challenging period, we remain committed to addressing the unique needs of diverse populations within the IDF, with a particular focus on lone immigrant soldiers,” said Col. Roi Netanel, commander of the IDF’s Mofet unit. “The goal of today’s event was to streamline bureaucratic processes and deliver optimal service to these soldiers as efficiently as possible. We will continue to support them and their families through our dedicated 24/7 support center, ensuring they receive the assistance they need at all times.”

The initiative was part of the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldier Program, which offers year-round resources, support, and guidance for lone soldiers throughout their army service and assists with their integration into Israeli society.

All soldiers are deeply appreciated for what they are doing, not only lone soldiers. Reservists are particularly appreciated because many came home from abroad and put jobs, vacations, and university studies aside as they joined their units, and often fought for long periods at a time.

Reservists will be honored this coming Thursday, December 26, by KAN, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, which will dedicate television and radio broadcasts to them for most of the day.

Erin Molan comes to Jerusalem

■ AUSTRALIAN TELEVISION journalist Erin Molan, who has been a staunch supporter and defender of Israel, and who has come in for sharp criticism as a result, was in Israel this past week, during which time she met with President Isaac Herzog and spoke at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation to Israelis in various branches of the legal profession.

While at the center she met with award-winning photojournalist Ziv Koren, who was one of the first photographers to mount an exhibition of survivors of the Hamas massacre and of the devastation wrought by Hamas in communities near the Gaza border. The exhibition has been on view at the Peres Center for many months. He also produced a book of photos which was launched at the Peres Center.

Molan came to Israel with a delegation under the auspices of the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council.

A hairdresser helps out

■ AS MENTIONED more than once in this column, people are looking for different ways to help others who have been negatively affected by the war.

Jerusalem-based hairdresser Marcel Rebo lends wedding gowns free of charge to soldier brides who have little money but big dreams of wedding finery.

Rebo, who spent many years in Canada and the US before returning to Israel, was a celebrity hairdresser whose clientele included Hollywood stars and influential socialites. When some of his former clients visit Israel, they make a point of seeking him out.

One of his American clients by the name of Lydia has her finger on the pulse of soldier brides, and sends him names and contacts. It goes without saying that Rebo not only lends the bridal gowns but styles the brides’ hair free of charge. At present he has 35 bridal gowns available and will be pleased to accept more from anyone who is willing to donate her own bridal gown or that of a relative or friend.

“The soldiers do so much for us,” he says. “The least I can do is lend them a beautiful gown, and give them a beautiful hairstyle for one of the most important days in their lives.”

A tribute to Golani soldiers

■ THE IDF’S Golani Brigade is legendary, and its members often spend long periods on duty without a break. One hundred fifty such combat soldiers – all of them reservist commanders and officers who spent a long time in Lebanon – were invited with their families to a tribute event organized by Tangent Club 55 in a private home in Savyon.

It was more than a tribute, with a DJ, a sumptuous meat buffet, and a performance by mentalist Ofer Bar. There was also a beer stand branded Tomer Beer in memory of Tomer Nagar, a soldier in the 51st Battalion of the brigade who was among the first to fall in combat against the Hamas terrorists in Kissufim.

In addition to all that, the Scoop Shoes company provided the soldiers with vouchers for the purchase of new shoes from the 2025 winter collection.

