'Those who don’t serve shouldn’t vote': Jonathan Pollard eyes Knesset bid

Jonathan Pollard, the American-Israeli who served 30 years in a US prison for espionage on behalf of Israel, is actively exploring a potential entry into Israeli politics ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections.

In recent weeks, Pollard has reportedly been holding meetings with various political figures, including current ministers, Knesset members, and emerging candidates. Among those he has met are Brig. Gen. (Res.) Ofer Winter, a polarizing figure in Israeli politics, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Pollard has expressed a desire to become a voice for right-wing ideological voters who feel alienated by the current direction of Likud and seek an alternative to former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. His target audience includes both religious and non-religious voters who do not identify with sectoral parties like Religious Zionism.

Jonathan Pollard. (credit: FLASH90)

Exploring options

While Pollard is considering running independently, he is also open to joining forces with other right-wing factions to prevent vote splitting and strengthen the ideological right. Recent polls suggest that Pollard’s potential involvement could add approximately three seats to any right-wing party he joins.

Pollard confirmed his intention to establish a political platform, stating: “My goal is to unite those in the ideological right who love Israel and want to contribute to the state. National service, whether in the IDF or another framework, is a critical issue for me. Everyone, without exception, must serve the state in some way.”

He emphasized his stance that those who do not serve should not have the right to vote, adding: “You can pray and study Torah, but you cannot refuse to contribute to the state.”

A critique of Naftali Bennett

Pollard has also been vocal in his criticism of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, describing him as untrustworthy: “I don’t see any possibility of cooperating with Bennett. I don’t believe him after he promised his voters he wouldn’t align with the left, and then formed a government with them. Politics is politics, but honesty and loyalty to your promises are fundamental, and that’s what Bennett lacks," Pollard concluded.