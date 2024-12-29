'Race against time': Police arrest murder suspect attempting to flee at Ben Gurion Airport

A man suspected of murdering a woman in her 20s was arrested at Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday morning while attempting to flee the country.

On December 23, the police received a report of a body lying at the bottom of a cliff in Ashkelon National Park.

Ashkelon Police officers, including forensic personnel, subsequently arrived at the scene and began investigations.

Following a situational assessment led by Lieutenant Colonel Efi Shifman, Deputy Commander of the Southern District, the case was assigned to the Lachish unit.

The Lachish Commander, Chief of Police Roi Waldman, called the investigation a "race against time."

"We had an obligation to act quickly and arrest the suspect in this heinous murder," Waldman said.

Process of identification

As soon as the suspect was identified, the police began efforts to locate him. They began the search at his apartment and tracked him to the ticket counter at the airport.

The suspect has been taken for investigation, and the case will be transferred to the Southern District Attorney's Office for indictment.

"Professional action in the initial stages of the investigation enabled the rapid identification of the suspect and, within a short time frame, his arrest as he tried to flee the country and escape the law," said Southern District Commander, Chief Superintendent Haim Boublil.